where you can buy it and who can activate it

Fastweb is preparing to introduce its products onto the Italian market e, thus adapting to the existing offer of the main competitors including TIM, Vodafone, WindTre and iliad. One was published on the telephone operator’s website support page (link in SOURCE) which provides information on how to purchase, activate and possibly replace the eSIM on your smartphone. Unfortunately there are no references on the timing, but the debut should take place soon.

PURCHASE

The telco reports first of all that the eSIM can be purchased exclusively in stores. This applies to

new customers: new number or MNP

already customers: SIM replacement

ACTIVATION

Activation is very simple: just scan the QR code provided by Fastweb in store (it is also always available in the MyFastweb Customer Area):

iOS: Settings > Cellular > Add Cellular Plan / Add eSIM > scan QR codes

Android: Settings > connections > manage SIM cards / eSIM group > add tariff plan > scan QR codes

REPLACEMENT

Fastweb communicates that it is possible to replace your SIM in the following cases:

theft/loss of smartphone

format change: from SIM to eSIM and vice versa

QR code download maximum threshold exceeded: you can use the QR Code for a maximum of 6 timesincluding the first activation, after which it will be necessary to request a new eSIM with a new QR Code. The cost is 14,99 euro.

This last point is important, as it specifies that it is not possible to “move” the Fastweb eSIM to different devices indefinitely: after 6 times it is necessary to purchase a new QR Code to activate another eSIM on your telephone number. When you change your smartphone, you must always remember to “remove” (disassociate) the eSIM from the old device before associating it with the new one.