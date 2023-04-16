Home » Which actors are in the movie about Jay | Fun
The film about the life of Dzej Ramadanovski, which will be named after his famous song “Nedelja”, began filming in March.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

He was buried right next to his famous ballad “Nedelja”. Jay Ramadanovski December 6, 2020, and rests in the Alley of meritorious citizens in Belgrade.

In the production about the life of the legendary Dorćol, the roles will be interpreted by: Husein Alijević Husa as Džej, Marko Janketić, Stefan Vukić, Aleksej Bjelogrlić, Alen Selimi, Ana Pindović, Maša Đorđević, Milica Janevski, Stojsa Oljačić, Bajram Severdžan, Nela Mihajlović. The film will show the singer’s childhood and growing up in a home for neglected children, but also his musical beginnings, successes, and later life, writes the website of the Film Center of Serbia.

In this film production, Jay will be shown as the narrator of the film, and he will guide us, not only through his life, but also through the life of Dorćol in that period. The film is shot on location in Belgrade (Dorćol) and Pančevo. The first episode was released on March 14, and filming is scheduled to be completed by June 10 this year.

(MONDO/Kurir)

