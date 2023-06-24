Which are the SUVs with the least problems, the most reliable and with the highest quality based on new recent analyses

JD Power Vehicle Dependability’s latest research has provided in-depth analysis on more reliable suvsas well as those with the most serious problems. The most interesting result concerns the general improvement in the quality of the vehicles evaluated after three years of use, which although it is increasing, finds that the automakers have yet to make progress regarding the reliability of digital technology features.

In detail, the ranking was dominate da Lexus, which regained the top spot, and Kia, which took first place among mass-market brands. But there are also other researches that we want to explore in this article:

The highest quality SUVs with the least problems according to JD Power and TÜV Interesting new studies and tests on the most reliable SUVs

The highest quality SUVs with the least problems according to JD Power and TÜV

According to the JD Power Vehicle Dependability ranking, Toyota C-HR together with the Lexus RX, it was the most reliable SUV. The research went even further by distinguishing the various SUV models.

Hence the success of Kia with the first place of the Sportage in the compact SUV ranking while Lexus NX It won in the premium compact SUV category. Lexus RX took first place in the Midsized Premium SUV category. Toyota C-HR was considered the most reliable model in the Small SUV category. Toyota also took first place in the Upper Midsize SUV category. Finally, BMW X2 placed first in the Small SUV category BMW X5 first place in the Upper Midsize Premium SUV category.

Here then is that TÜV Report 2022 confirmed the Mercedes-Benz GLC as overall winner for the third consecutive year. The SUV had a 1.5 percent defect rate for 2- to 3-year-old cars, the lowest of all other vehicles tested. Also Mercedes Classe B e Volkswagen T-Roc they reached the podium in the same age category. In the 4 to 5 year old car category, the award went toAudi Q2.

Interesting new studies and tests on the most reliable SUVs

Euro N cap has developed a safety rating system based on a star rating that makes it easier for motorists to choose SUVs by providing them with a comparative basis on the safety of various models based on their specific needs. The safety rating is established through a series of rigorous and highly sophisticated tests designed and performed by Euro Ncap.

The first place in the ranking of the safest SUVs was conquered by the Lexus RX, which finished in third place (behind two Tesla models) in the overall standings. Lexus RX is a successful bestseller of the last two decades, with over 3.5 million units sold worldwide, which is presented in Europe with a range of three different electrified variants.

BMW X1 boasts the Level 2 driving assistance package, with advanced features such as active steering assistance, adaptive cruise, lane maintenance and automatic parking. Advanced technology is concentrated in the Driving Assistant package. Nissan Ariya It’s another SUV that offers a high level of technology, especially thanks to the ProPilot system.

Other consumption relies on the membership of 314,000 members to ensure the independence and scientific objectivity necessary to carry out its work of analysis and evaluation of consumer products. The organization uses the critical sense of consumption as the foundation of its work, to provide consumers with information and support in their purchasing decisions and protect their rights. As far as SUVs are concerned, the ranking drawn up by the organization always sees them at the top Lexus, Subaru, Porsche, Toyota, Mitsubishi e Kia.