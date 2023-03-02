Which fruit is better for health – unripe or overripe?

Bananas are extremely healthy and provide us with numerous ingredients that our body needs to function properly. Some like them when they are ripe, others even when they darken a little, and there are those who only eat them when they are “green”. And on the health side, how important is their “maturity stage”?

Nutritionist Dr. Duane Mellor and Dr. Debra Williams explained when is the best time to eat bananas, who they can harm, and who they can help. Dr. Debra pointed out that it’s not just the taste and texture that changes as the fruit ripens, their nutritional composition also changes – over time, they have more and more sugar!

“Like other fruits, during ripening bananas break down starch into simple sugars, such as sucrose, glucose and fructose. These are more easily absorbed into the bloodstream, which can cause a spike in blood sugar,” says nutritionist Debra Williams.

“And this is exactly what makes bananas the perfect snack for those looking for a quick source of energy, such as athletes or those engaged in physical activity,” notes Dr. Mellor, adding that this “excess” sugar can be a problem for those with diabetes. That’s why it is it is best for diabetics to eat unripe bananas.

When it comes to mineral content, green bananas contain a similar amount of potassium as ripe ones, but contain more fiber and resistant starch – carbohydrates that feed the good bacteria in the intestines.

“With an unripe green banana, you will get a variety of semi-digestible carbohydrates that can be good for gut health,” said Dr. Dr. Melor, adding that it is very important for health to consume a variety of fruits and vegetables. It is also recommended that avoid too sweet and very ripe tropical fruits due to their high sugar content.

