Among the thieves, the Volkswagen brand vehicles are the best, followed by vehicles from French and other German manufacturers. Also, it is important to point out that there has been a change in trends when it comes to thefts, that is, a significantly reduced percentage of such cases has been recorded.

Probably one of the worst situations for a car owner is when he picks up the key and walks towards his vehicle to hit the road, only to be greeted by a cold shower – the car is not in the place where he previously parked it. There are only two options: either the car was driven away by a “spider” due to illegal parking, or it is a very dark scenario.

According to the data provided by the Ministry of Internal Affairs to our portal, in the territory of the Police Administration for the city of Belgrade in 2022, 240 criminal offenses of unauthorized use of someone else’s vehicle were committed, which is 77 criminal offenses less than in 2021.

“Out of 240 stolen vehicles, 119 vehicles were found. Of these 240 stolen vehicles, 87 were stolen in such a way that the owners left the keys in the ignition. In January and until February 21 of this year, 21 vehicles were stolen, of which were found 19.“according to the ministry.

Which vehicles are stolen the most?

According to them, most crimes were committed on the territory of municipalities New Belgrade, Voždovac, Zvezdara, Palilula, Zemun, Čukarica and Rakovica, and when it comes to car brands which are most often the target of thieves, after the famous “Germans”, French cars are the most popular.

“Volkswagen”, “Renault”, “Audi” and “BMW” vehicles are most often stolen, while the parts that are also subject to theft, most often headlights, rear-view mirrors and catalytic converters, are stolen. they say about MONDO.

How do thieves steal vehicles?

The police also have advice for citizens to protect themselves from car theft, and the first and basic rule in this regard is yes locking the car. This means that the vehicle is locked as soon as it is left unattended, whether for just a few minutes or longer.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs for our portal, vehicles are most often stolen by overcoming mechanical and electronic obstacles, but also due to the carelessness of drivers who they leave their car keys in the ignition or forget to lock their car.

That is why the Ministry of the Interior appeals to drivers not to leave their cars unlocked with the key in the ignition, but also to additionally protect vehicles by installing electronic and mechanical protection mechanisms.

