Which Europe is celebrated on May 9? The same as war and genocide?

Today, for 73 years, we have been celebrating the Europe of peace and unity, i.e. the key concepts of the historic declaration in which Robert Schuman set out the idea of ​​a new form of political collaboration that would have made war between nations “unthinkable” European.

73 years later, war and genocide hit the heart of Europe, undermining its principles, models and geopolitical balances.

And therefore: which Europe are we celebrating today?

Last year, on the occasion of this important anniversary, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, reminded us that we are celebrating a Europe that is stronger and more united than ever, despite the energy, geopolitical and digital crisis, which we certainly they add humanitarian, climatic, environmental, economic, cultural and health issues, because the official declaration of the end of the pandemic should not let one’s guard down on the warning that Pope Francis has issued to the world: “we have deluded ourselves that we remain healthy, in a sick world ”.

It is crucial to understand that all of these dimensions are strongly related to food. Food as a weapon, as an instrument of peace, as a vehicle of life, a harbinger of the natural resources that are used to produce it, transform it, commercialize it, consume it; as a diplomacy tool, as an element of balance between humanity and nature; such as soil, water, energy and nourishment; as mental and physical health of man, animals and the planet; as the language of the cultures of peoples; as conviviality, as a union between peoples in their diversity.

The Europe we celebrate today is the Europe we eat. It is the biodiversity that we will be able to protect, it is the food sovereignty of the Member States.

In this logic, the virtuous European programs that govern the many crises we are going through represent not only a political context in line with the models of integral ecology that we should all pursue and with Agenda 2030 – whose 17 objectives, according to the analyzes science, are far from the goal that we set ourselves with the Paris Agreements – but they are also and above all the expression of Europe’s direction towards the future. NextGenerationEU, with its actions to secure millions of jobs and create new opportunities in Europe; the Green New Deal, with a focus on regenerative agriculture and climate crisis mitigation and adaptation; territorial development programs, which become PNRR able to protect the marginal areas, so iconic of our territories.

Everything converges towards an inclusive and equitable sustainable development policy, which must be oriented towards that “enlarged Mediterranean” which Europe, and Italy in particular, spoke about in India on the occasion of the Raisina Dialogue, a side event to the G20, the geopolitical forum that brought together 250 decision-makers including ministers, heads of state and experts from all over the world, and in which I had the honor of taking part.

The approach, the soft power and the Mediterranean culture, the Mediterranean way of life, which Italy brings to Europe as the heart of the Mediterranean and a potential strategic bridge with the countries of North Africa, is in fact an indispensable peculiarity for supporting our nature, enhancing its strengths and teaming up to manage weaknesses, including immigration – which, moreover, should be a resource and not a cost or a social problem.

In this logic, the connection between the Mediterranean and the Indo-Pacific represents an opportunity for the future of Europe, which can look with confidence to an expanding strategic axis which can count on 75 years of bilateral relations and which focuses on cooperation in areas such as renewables and hydrogen, telecommunications, space. And on agri-food systems, if we think of the importance of the principles of the Mediterranean Diet for human health and the planet, to be applied to sustainable nutritional models necessary in what has become the first country by population, surpassing China with 1428.6 million inhabitants this year, against 1425.7 in China.

The Mediterranean Diet, with its principles that can be exported all over the world, is already a UNESCO World Heritage Site and, read in the current geopolitical framework – characterized by the strength of Italy as a bridge between Europe and the enlarged Mediterranean and as the iconic holder of this wealth and soft power, capable of responding consistently to the crises we are facing – is therefore the key element in which to invest in order to follow Europe’s direction towards a sustainable future.

This is the Europe we are celebrating.

A Europe undergoing a transformation that looks to the future by reconnecting with its roots: historical, cultural, anthropological, philosophical and above all values, which see in the principles of the Mediterranean diet their most powerful expression to face the many challenges of a territory ever wider and certainly hyper-connected. Systemic thinking, in this sense, is the only one capable of giving us the strength to live this transformation towards a tomorrow of rights and peace, i.e. the only one possible.