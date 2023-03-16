The hairdresser reveals what hair color men are “crazy” for…

According to one hairdresser, the answer will surprise you – it’s neither one nor the other! Hairdresser Sara from Canada claims that after changing her hair color several times, she finally figured out which one is irresistible to men.

“When I was blonde, most men paid more attention on me than ever before,” said Sara, and then she revealed a snag. As she claims, when she was blonde, men belittled her and looked at her like a child.

Then she looked back on the period when she was a brunette. Men still approached her, but to a much lesser extent than when she was blonde. Soon after that, she decided on a new hair color – red, which she still doesn’t want to change to this day. As she says, she definitely doesn’t get negative comments like when she was a blonde and she attracts more of them than when she was a brunette. Red hair, more precisely ginger it’s a hit for her, and she met the love of her life with her!

Both men and women shared their opinions, experiences and observations after her statement.

“Redhead, very attractive and special”, “You are one hundred percent right about blonde hair. They treated me very badly back then”, “If you have good energy, hair color is irrelevant”, were just some of the comments.

See more in the video:

02:58 Elizabeth Izvor: TikTok/sarahelizxbeth Izvor: TikTok/sarahelizxbeth

(WORLD)