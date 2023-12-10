Home » Which international leaders attended the inauguration of Javier Milei in Argentina?
Against All Odds: Javier Milei Sworn in as President of Argentina

This Sunday, the unexpected inauguration of Javier Milei as the President of Argentina left many speechless as he received the mandate from the now former President, Alberto Fernández. Milei is known for his contentious statements about world leaders and controversial campaigning. Some of the world leaders who attended the ceremony to welcome the new president include Luis Lacalle Pou from Uruguay, Gabriel Boric from Chile, Santiago Rock from Paraguay, Daniel Noboa from Ecuador, Viktor Orbán from Hungary, Volodymyr Zelensky from Ukraine, Renato Florentino Pineda from Honduras, and King Felipe VI of Spain. Political figures such as Jair Bolsonaro, former president of Brazil, and Santiago Abascal, president of VOX, were also invited to the ceremony.

However, some of the leaders who didn’t attend include Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President of Brazil, Joe Biden from the United States, Daniel Ortega from Nicaragua, and Nayib Bukele from El Salvador. The absence of these world leaders raises questions about the international reception of Milei’s unexpected presidency.

Milei’s victor and subsequent inauguration has shaken up international politics and left many wondering about the future of Argentina’s foreign relations. The presence or absence of these international leaders at the inauguration is indicative of the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for Milei’s new administration.

