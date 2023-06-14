Which is better the Swiss network or the roaming network of Italy, Austria, France and Germany?

The mobile roaming experience of Swiss customers differs significantly from the domestic one

In this new analysis, Opensignal compared the roaming experience for Switzerland’s leading carriers – Salt, Sunrise and Swisscom – over the course of 180 days starting on 1 October 2022. “We examined the quality of roaming services experienced by our Swiss users traveling abroad to neighboring countries such as Austria, France, Germany and Italy. We also looked at the experience of travelers from these markets when using their phones on Swiss networks and how this compares to the experience of domestic Swiss users“, they write from Opesignal.

Opensignal data shows that Salt customers enjoy the best 4G and 5G download speeds as well as the best Excellent and Consistent Quality when roaming outside Switzerland, in at least neighboring countries.

Meanwhile, hli users from Austria, France, Germany and Italy generally see a worse experience on Swiss networks than the home experience of Swiss users. For example, users roaming on the Sunrise network experience the biggest discrepancy between 5G download speed and Excellent and Consistent Quality.

The Salt users enjoy average 4G and 5G download speeds plus more when connecting to mobile networks outside Switzerland, at least in Austria, France, Germany and Italy. Salt users have an average 4G download speed of 46.1 Mbps and Salt commands a solid lead over its Swiss competitors: around 4.3 Mbps (10.2%) faster than Swisscom users and 10.7 Mbps (30%) faster than Sunrise users. Salt customers also see the fastest 5G download speeds when roaming in neighboring countries, reaching 193.8 Mbps, between 41.7% and 58.9% faster than their counterparts from Sunrise and Swisscom, since both operators are in a situation of statistical parity.

When it comes to upload speeds, Salt and Swisscom are statistically equivalent for 4G upload speed, scoring between 9.4 and 10.6 Mbps. However, for 5G upload speed, Salt is on par with Sunrise, scoring between 17.4 and 22.4 Mbps.

At first glance, it might come as a surprise that Swisscom users lag behind Salt on 5G speed, as in the recent Opensignal report on Switzerland, Swisscom took all four speed awards. However, roaming mobile network experience does not depend on an operator’s home network infrastructure, but relies more on roaming partners selected to provide services to their customers abroad.

Looking at the experience of Swiss users in neighboring countries, the fastest average 4G download speed is found in Germany at 43.7 Mbps. However, Swiss travelers in Germany also see the slowest 5G download speeds at around 40 9 Mbps slower than visits to France or Italy.

Opensignal also analyzed the consistency of the mobile experience of Swiss customers when connecting to mobile services abroad. “To do this, we looked at Consistent Excellent Quality, which quantifies how often users’ experience on a network is sufficient to support the needs of applications that require more data. Measurements include download speed, upload speed, latency, jitter, packet loss, time to first byte, and the percentage of tests run that failed due to a connection problem in both component of download and in the response of the server. Latency is probably affected by international roaming due to the additional steps that mobile connections have to go through, such as returning to the operator’s home network. it is read.

Looking at the Excellent and Consistent Quality scores of Swiss operators when their users are roaming in Austria, France, Germany and Italy, Salt has the highest score, meaning it meets the minimum recommended thresholds for top-notch performance for video in high definition, group video conferencing and gaming in 77.9% of user tests. It statistically outperforms Sunrise and Swisscom by around 4.6 percentage points.

Opensignal also analyzed theaggregate experience of roamers from Austria, France, Germany and Italy when connecting to mobile services in Switzerland. This time, theexperience of international travellers it’s more in line with the experience of Swiss users on their home networks. Customers from four countries bordering Switzerland see the fastest 4G and 5G download speeds on Swisscom’s network, reaching 56.1 Mbps and 221.4 Mbps respectively.

Austrian, French, German and Italian users traveling in Switzerland see slower 4G and 5G download speeds on average than our Swiss users on the same mobile networks. International travelers see 4G download speeds that are 14.7% slower on Salt, 13% on Sunrise and 10.3% slower on Swisscom than what domestic users enjoy.

Source: opensignal.com