Which Serbian chips contain carcinogenic substances | Info

The product “CHIPS bits&bytes ribbed pepper” contains carcinogenic substances.

When exporting to Croatiafor 150 grams of paprika-flavored rib-eye chips from the Čačan producer “Chips way” it was found to contain an illegal amount of acrylamide, according to the Croatian State Inspectorate.

“It is about the manufacturer “Chips way doo” from Čačak and the product “CHIPS bits&bytes ribbed paprika”.“in a package of 150 grams,” states the reply of the Croatian State Inspectorate. The chips that were exported from Serbia to Croatia, where they were destroyed due to the illegal amount of acrylamide, had a shelf life of December 25, 2023.

As a reminder, the European Rapid Alert System RASFF announced that a high level of acrylamide was found in pepper-flavored chips produced in Serbia. The country of application is Croatia, and the notification refers to Croatia and Serbia, according to the EU RASFF website.

Chips with an increased amount of acrylamide did not enter the Croatian market, because, as stated, they were safely destroyed. After the publication of this information, the Agricultural Inspection of the Ministry of Agriculture of Serbia stated in a statement on its website that it had issued an order for an extraordinary inspection of the facility for the production of the disputed product.

“The control is ongoing and after receiving the results of the analysis, we will publish more detailed information and measures that the agricultural inspection will take“, the announcement states. Acrylamide is a chemical compound that is believed to increase the risk of developing cancer.

This compound is naturally formed during thermal processing of food, at high temperatures, and food that contains starch. Acrylamide is formed from sugar and amino acids, mainly one called asparagine, which are naturally present in many foods.

