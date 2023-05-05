Home » Which sponsor pulled a stake of 121 million euros to those from Inter and AS Roma
World

Which sponsor pulled a stake of 121 million euros to those from Inter and AS Roma

Which sponsor pulled a stake of 121 million euros to those from Inter and AS Roma

Inter Milan and AS Roma signed contracts with DigitalBits, a cryptocurrency company, in September 2021, but remained tight-lipped. Inter were to receive 85 million euros for a period of 3 years, and Roma were to collect 36 million, for the same period of time.

Because they did not see even one euro of this huge sum, the Serie A teams decided to remove the company’s logo from their shirts, writes the international press.

After 33 stages played this season in Serie A, Napoli being already champion, Inter is in 4th place, with 60 points, and AS Roman is in 7th place, outside the European Cup places, with 58 points. At the same time, Inter Milan will fight with its traditional rival, AC Milan, for a place in the Champions League final, and AS Roma will meet Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League semifinals.

