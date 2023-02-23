There are historical moments that go beyond political colors. One year after the criminal war wanted exclusively by Putin against the Ukrainian people we got to know some politicians and pseudo-parties better. In addition to having disgustingly met Russian propaganda experts disguised as phantom journalists or ridiculous Italian commentators. Well, two days ago Giorgia Meloni he was in Ukraine to give them support and closeness.

Not an obvious presence, but necessary and very useful in many respects. First, to try to remove any doubts about the position of the Italian government after the absurd words of Silvio Berlusconi who continues to demonstrate his friendship with Putin and at the same time puts in strong embarrassment his party and his government. And at this point even the EPP has severely distanced itself from Berlusconi. In short, a real international disgrace.

Then there are always the ambiguities of Matthew Salvini, who has recently learned to be more silent. The nonsense of old Silvio is enough. In this context it was a duty for Giorgia Meloni to intervene with words of firmness and full support for Ukraine. Of course, the press conference a few days ago with the president Zelensky it wasn’t easy. But she served to put some hypotheticals firm points.

In any case, Meloni’s position is better than that of a grillina populist left, ever closer to the positions of Putin and his absurd propaganda. Although war crimes are increasingly clear and objective, there are those who still question or try to denigrate the position of the Ukrainian president. A unheard of shame. Even today, after a year of bombings and the killing of children, women and men, there are still those in Italy who have the steely face not only to deny the evidence, but also to question certain happenings. An absurd degradation.

In this context, Giorgia Meloni’s firmness is at least one in this international political framework positive news for Italy. We have to be on the right side of history. On the one hand there are civilized, democratic and free nations; on the other tyrants who exploit the people by force and disinformation. On the one hand there is integration, the sharing of values ​​and solidarity; on the other there are those who justify the bombs for false historical reconstructions. In short, despite the contradictions of the Meloni government, the only thing that matters on this subject is being close to the Ukrainian people, without ifs and buts.

Still hearing today some political chameleons like Joseph Conte or others similar to speak of any legitimacy of Meloni since, according to him, without mandate parliamentarian is frankly embarrassing. Nothing said from nothing. While one really fights to defend one’s freedom, one’s life, one’s home, there is someone in Italy who manages to criticize or denigrate the Ukrainian people.

A certain political squalor there are not even words to reply, only outrage. Anyone who today does not recognize that the war has only one culprit, namely the criminal Putin, is in bad faith or simply pro-Russian. And it would be desirable for these Italian subjects to really live there, in Russia. People unworthy to be citizens of a free and civilized nation. But as we know it is easy to make certain speeches from the sofa of a glossy television broadcast. Let them go and make some ridiculous utterances at the front under i bombing. Come on Ukraine.