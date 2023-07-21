whirlwind in the Milanese area, record hail in the Mantua area, storms in the Varese area

A violent wave of bad weather, with extreme phenomena such as a whirlwind and “balls” of hail larger than tennis balls, with a diameter of up to 7-8 centimeters, hit the northern area of ​​Lombardy – as well as the Veneto – between Thursday evening and Friday morning. On Friday morning in the north-eastern area of ​​Milan there was a whirlwind, a sort of “tornado”, filmed by residents between Cernusco sul Naviglio and Gessate. The firefighters carried out about 110 interventions for flooding, roofing and fallen trees following the violent “bomb” of bad weather. On the Saronnese strong storm with hail (grains the size of golf balls, which damaged many cars), rain and wind; two underpasses invaded by water, roads blocked by fallen trees. Problems also in Cinisello Balsamo, where a car was hit by a tree: the driver was not injured. And in Abbiategrasso a van ended up in a canal.

In Mantua the last two nights have been a nightmare. Storm with wind, lots of rain and hailstones the size of peaches that caused damage to homes, cars, crops in the fields. The first «whipping» in the night between Wednesday and Thursday between the capital and neighboring municipalities such as Porto Mantovano, Curtatone and part of the Borgo Virgilio area. Pieces of ice the size of tennis balls, combined with the strong wind and rain, which shattered the windows of hundreds of cars and seriously damaged homes, solar panels and crops in the fields.

On Thursday morning the body shops in and around Mantua were literally besieged for the necessary repairs, as were technicians and electricians for the damaged and cracked solar systems. But on Thursday evening a new storm front unloaded a lot of rain and wind and a lot of hail on the ground in different areas of the Upper Mantua area (Castel Goffredo, Medole, Goito), on the city and some nearby Municipalities such as Porto Mantovano and Marmirolo. In this case, however, the area of ​​Lower Mantua is most affected: Serravalle a Po, Ostiglia, Revere and Villa Poma, Poggio Rusco, Sermide.

The storm dumped grains (actually “grains” is a reductive expression) on the ground as big as peaches, even 7-8 centimeters in diameter, accompanied by gusts of wind and very copious rain: a storm. Also in this case the damage to cars, the countryside and homes was numerous and serious. “It feels like being under a rock,” someone wrote on Facebook: an apt comparison, considering that huge chunks of ice rained down from the sky and crashed to the ground, on roofs, on cars for which it was not possible to find shelter indoors. In the Lower Mantua area there are also many trees that have fallen due to the strong wind, especially in the area between Villa Poma and Poggio Rusco. Dozens of calls to the fire brigade. The damage count is underway and the cost is expected to be high, with agricultural and insurance associations engaged in overwork after two stormy nights as it is difficult to remember in the Mantua area.

A very strong wave of bad weather hit the province of Varese on Friday morning causing flooding and delays on the Autolaghi due to the pouring rain. Two storm fronts struck in as many distinct moments around 8 and 10.30 am forcing the firefighters to carry out dozens of urgent interventions for tree cutting and flooding, but also for the problems caused by lightning: in Daverio the roof of a house caught fire in via Gramsci and three vehicles had to intervene on the spot including a ladder truck to put out the flames. In Gallarate, a strong hailstorm paralyzed the city and a large tree that fell in the Arnate district hit some cars.