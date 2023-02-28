Home World White House: 30 days to delete TikTok from government devices. Canada is also complying
White House gives federal agencies 30 days to wipe TikTok off all government electronic devices. The timing is a step forward “crucial to addressing the risks presented by the app to sensitive government data,” says the Office of Management and Budget. “The Biden administration has invested in defending our digital infrastructure. The timing is part of the administration’s commitment to protect the safety and privacy of Americans,” he adds. Canada is also banning TikTok from all government-owned mobile devices.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said this could be a first step towards further action. TikTok is hugely popular with young people, but its Chinese ownership has raised fears that Beijing could use it to harvest data on Western users or push pro-China narratives and disinformation.

