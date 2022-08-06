[Epoch Times, August 5, 2022](Epoch Times reporter Xia Yu comprehensive report) Since Thursday (August 4), the CCP has conducted exercises in the form of blockade of Taiwan Island in the Taiwan Strait and launched 11 missiles, triggering international criticize. The White House said Beijing’s provocation was a major escalation and the missile launch was irresponsible.

“The People’s Republic of China (China) launched approximately 11 ballistic missiles at Taiwan, affecting the northeast, east and southeast of Taiwan,” John Kirby, communications coordinator for the White House National Security Council, said at the briefing. “

“We condemn these irresponsible actions, which run counter to our long-term goal of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the region,” he said.

In defiance of calls from many countries not to escalate the situation, the Chinese military on Thursday claimed so-called “precision missile strikes” in the waters off the Taiwan Strait and Taiwan’s east coast, deploying dozens of planes and firing live missiles, a day after the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Pelosi visits Taiwan.

Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said that five missiles launched by the Chinese Communist Party landed in the exclusive economic zone along the coast of Japan. Japan protests against China‘s actions. The Ministry of Defense report also pointed out that four of the missiles are presumed to have flown over Taiwan.

The White House on Thursday condemned China‘s launch of live-fire missiles near Taiwan as “irresponsible” and expected Beijing to continue to respond to Pelosi’s visit in the coming days.

“China has chosen to overreact and used the Speaker’s visit as an excuse to increase provocative military activities in and around the Taiwan Strait,” Kirby said. “We anticipate that China may take such measures.”

“Beijing’s provocative actions are a major escalation and a long-term attempt to change the status quo,” Kirby said.

Kirby: USS Ronald Reagan’s stay near Taiwan extended

Kirby said that in response to the CCP’s “coercion and intimidation of Taiwan”, the United States will send the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier and its strike group to stay around Taiwan. longer than originally planned. This is necessary to defend the country’s allies, including Japan, he said.

He said the goal of the carrier strike group’s extended stay in the region would be to “monitor the situation.” He added, “The president believes it is prudent to keep her (the carrier) and her frigates in the area. (A little longer).”

The USS Ronald Reagan strike group is based in Japan and operates in the Western Pacific. The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group has been operating in the South China Sea since mid-July, according to the U.S. military. Recently, the ship sailed in the waters of East China and the Philippines.

“The United States is prepared for China to go its own way,” Kirby said. “We will not seek it, and we do not want a crisis.”

At the same time, he said, the United States will follow the decades-old practice of supporting Taiwan and defending a free and open Pacific, and conducting activities in the waters and airspace of the Western Pacific in accordance with international law.

Kirby added that the U.S. is ready “to use all the government’s tools” to confront any Chinese threat.

Kevin McCarthy, the Minority Leader of the U.S. House of Representatives, also tweeted: “The CCP is recklessly conducting escalating military exercises, threatening peace across the Taiwan Strait, and China should immediately stop the military exercises.”

According to the Japanese Ministry of Defense chart, a missile flew over Taipei. Jude Blanchette, a China expert at the think tank CSIS, said the missile launch over Taipei was a “significant escalation”.

Speaking at the CSIS think tank, John Culver, a former senior China analyst at the CIA, said China‘s missile launches and other military activities signaled a “new era” in U.S.-China relations.

After Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, she issued a statement saying that the United States will not give up Taiwan, and that the United States and Taiwan stand together against the pressure of the CCP, and the CCP is furious. Although the CCP has not ruled Taiwan for a day, it has never given up its attempt to use force to bring Taiwan under its control. At the same time, the United States implements a one-China policy, implements strategic ambiguity towards Taiwan, and promises to provide Taiwan with weapons to help Taiwan defend against the CCP.

U.S. delays missile test to avoid escalation

Kirby also said at a briefing on Thursday that the Biden administration had delayed a routine test launch of an Air Force Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile to avoid further escalation of tensions with Beijing during China‘s military exercises near Taiwan.

Kirby said the Air Force had planned to conduct the test launch this week, but will now reschedule it for the near future.

“As China conducts destabilizing military exercises around Taiwan, the United States is demonstrating responsible nuclear power behavior by reducing the risk of miscalculation and misunderstanding,” Kirby said.

“We don’t think it’s in our interest, Taiwan’s interest, the region’s interest to let the tension escalate further, which is why the long-term plan for the Minuteman III ICBM test, scheduled for this week, was rescheduled for the near future,” he said. the reason for doing so.”

Kirby said the test has not been canceled and will likely take place “within a few weeks” because “it won’t be delayed very long.” It’s just that “given the tensions we’re facing, it (the test) has been delayed,” he added.

“I see now, and they (the CCP) have escalated (the situation in the Taiwan Strait), … the temperature is quite high,” he said.

Mike Rogers, a top Republican on the House Armed Services Committee, criticized the Biden administration’s decision after news of the U.S. Air Force’s delay in missile tests broke. Rodgers said in a statement that the delay “undermines our preparedness and will only invite further aggression from our adversaries”.

However, Kirby has repeatedly stressed that the delay “will not in any way” affect U.S. nuclear modernization or readiness.

