Listen to the audio version of the article

The US State Department has confirmed that the Egyptian extremist Saif al-Adel, 62, is the new leader of al-Qaeda. He is the man who took the place of Ayman al-Zawahiri after his killing in an American air raid on Kabul in 2022, as the United Nations reconstructed in their recent report drawn up with intelligence information locating Adel in Iran.

A former colonel in the Cairo army, Al-Adel has long been referred to as al-Zawahiri’s successor, although there has been no official statement from the terrorist group on the matter. “The predominant opinion of the member states is that (Adel, ed.) is now the de facto leader of al-Qaeda” and that he is ”acting unchallenged within the group”. But his leadership cannot be disclosed due to al-Qaeda’s sensitivity to the Afghan Taliban’s concerns about not recognizing Zawahiri’s death in Kabul and the fact that Adel is in the Islamic Republic of Iran,” said the UN report. The report also says that one of the United Nations member states has objected to writing that the new al-Qaeda leader is in Iran, a country which has always denied providing support to the terrorist group.

In the photo, published on October 10, 2001 by the FBI, the Egyptian Saif al-Adel, who became the head of al-Qaeda after the death of Ayman al-Zawahiri in July 2022 (FBI/AFP photo)

Extremist career that began in the 1980s

US State Department spokesman Ned Price also said that the Egyptian extremist would be in the Islamic Republic of Iran, underlining that ”the offer of a safe place to al-Qaeda is just another example of the ambiguous support that the ‘Iran supplies terrorism and its destabilizing activities in the Middle East and beyond”. Adel is regarded by Western counter-terrorism officials as a real and potent threat, with proven organizational skills that have earned him widespread respect within Islamic extremist circles.

The Egyptian extremist joined Egypt’s Islamic Jihad in the 1980s, and was blamed for the 1998 attacks on US embassies in East Africa, where al-Qaeda’s international terror campaign started. The US Justice Department is offering $10 million for information leading to his arrest.