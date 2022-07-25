(Fighting against New Coronary Pneumonia) White House doctor: Biden’s new crown symptoms continue to improve and still have sore throat

China News Agency, Washington, July 24 (Reporter Chen Mengtong) A memo released by White House doctor Kevin O’Connor on the 24th stated that US President Biden’s new crown symptoms are continuing to improve. The main symptoms are sore throat, runny nose and cough. As well as physical pain symptoms have been significantly reduced.

Biden, 79, was diagnosed with the new crown on the morning of the 21st, and the 24th was the fourth day he took the new crown antiviral drug Paxlovid. O’Connor said Biden tolerated the treatment well and would continue to take the drug on a schedule.

White House New Crown Epidemic Coordinator Ashish Jaa confirmed on the 24th that Biden was infected with a new subtype of the new coronavirus Omicron strain BA.5. In an interview with CBS, he revealed that he had communicated with the White House medical team on the evening of the 23rd and that “the president feels good.”

The new crown BA.5 subtype strain has now become the dominant strain in the United States. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of July 16, the BA.5 subtype strain has accounted for 75.8-79.9% of new infections.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University in the United States, as of 20:00 on the 24th, the cumulative number of confirmed cases of new crown in the United States exceeded 90.41 million, and the cumulative number of deaths exceeded 1.026 million. (Finish)