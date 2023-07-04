White House found suspicious white powder: it’s cocaine. Secret Service investigates

A suspicious white powder was found Sunday in the White House, in the West Wing, just as US President Joe Biden was at Camp David, the presidential residence in Maryland. Preliminary analyzes conducted on the powder found that it was positive for cocaine. The Secret Service is now investigating how the substance got into the White House. The discovery of the dust Sunday evening prompted a brief evacuation of the building.

After the discovery of the strange dust, the entire building was evacuated in order to proceed with the necessary checks. In addition to the internal security forces, special teams of the fire brigade intervened, experts in dangerous substances and materials. The security services are also analyzing the video surveillance footage.

