White House Issues Warning: Russia Prepares to Attack Civilian Ships in Black Sea

White House: Russia prepares to attack civilian ships in Black Sea

20.07.2023

The White House warned on Wednesday of possible Russian military attacks on civilian shipping ships, days after Russia halted its participation in a Black Sea food deal. The Russian Ministry of Defense previously announced that all ships heading to Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea will be considered as potentially transporting military supplies.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) The White House issued a warning on Wednesday that the Russian military is preparing for a possible attack on civilian transport ships in the Black Sea.

Russia has carried out missile and drone strikes on the Ukrainian grain export port of Odessa since it pulled out of the Black Sea grain deal this week. About 60,000 tons of food were destroyed in the attack.

“Our information indicates that Russia has placed additional sea mines near Ukrainian ports,” White House National Security Council spokesman Adam Hodge said in a statement.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has declared international waters in the northwest and southeast of the Black Sea a “temporary danger zone” for transport ships. Ukraine had previously announced that it would continue grain shipments despite Russia’s withdrawal from the agreement.

Russia: All ships heading to Ukrainian ports are considered to be potentially transporting military supplies

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday that following the conclusion of the Black Sea grain agreement, from the early hours of Thursday Moscow time, all ships heading to Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea would be considered as potential transports of military supplies.

In a statement issued by Telegram, the Russian Ministry of Defense declared the international waters in the southeast and northwest of the Black Sea as temporary dangerous areas for navigation, saying that the countries represented by the flags of ships heading to Ukrainian ports will be regarded as the Ukrainian side in the conflict.

Russia strikes Ukrainian port city for third night in a row

At least 21 people were wounded in Russian airstrikes in Odessa and Nikolaev on Thursday for the third night in a row, Ukrainian officials said.

Russia has ramped up its missile and drone attacks on Ukraine’s Black Sea ports since pulling out on Monday from a year-long U.N.-brokered Black Sea grain deal that allowed safe passage for Ukrainian grain ships. The Ukrainian military stated that the Russian army launched 19 missiles overnight and sent 19 drones to attack, adding that five of the missiles and 13 drones were shot down.

(Associated Press, Reuters)

©2023 Deutsche Welle Copyright Statement: All content in this article is protected by copyright law and may not be used without special authorization from Deutsche Welle. Any wrongdoing will result in recovery and be subject to criminal prosecution.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

