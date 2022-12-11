On December 8, White House Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell (Kurt Campbell) stated that in view of the current domestic economic challenges facing the CCP and the counterproductive effects of wolf warrior diplomacy, Beijing hopes to maintain a stable relationship with the United States in the short term.

According to comprehensive media reports, Campbell said at the Aspen Security Forum held in Washington that dissatisfaction with the CCP’s zero-zero policy evolved into widespread protests in November, which is the largest public dissatisfaction since Xi Jinping came to power in 2012. Those zero-cut rules have slowed the economy, but the recent easing of restrictions has also sparked fresh fears that the virus could soon wreak havoc.

These factors are compounded by China‘s territorial disputes with Japan and India, Campbell said. He pointed out that the CCP’s aggressive “wolf warrior” diplomacy has challenged many countries at the same time. So he believes, “The last thing Beijing needs right now is an openly hostile relationship with the United States. They want a level of predictability and stability, and we seek that too.”

In the coming months, the world will see “a return to some of the more practical and predictable elements of great power diplomacy” between the U.S. and China, Campbell said. It is believed that these developments will reassure the entire region. However, he did not elaborate on exactly what developments. But US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will pay an official diplomatic visit to China in early 2023.

Campbell said Washington and Beijing want to stabilize relations, especially as their militaries operate in close quarters in Asia.

In addition, he said, China’s ability to project soft power, including cultural influence, around the world has been frustrated, while China’s more aggressive actions in recent years have encouraged ambiguous countries to engage more deeply with the United States.

The move comes two days after the United States announced plans to boost its rotating military presence in key regional ally Australia in response to shared concerns about the threat from China. Campbell also said that Russia’s war in Ukraine has also led to more behind-the-scenes discussions in the Indo-Pacific region about maintaining peace and stability in Taiwan.

Editor in charge: Lin Li

