White House press secretary: Putting a price cap on Russian oil will ensure oil flows into the market at a lower price

White House press secretary: Putting price caps on Russian oil will ensure oil flows into the market at lower prices

2022-09-03 07:51

Source: CCTV News

CCTV News

2022-09-03 07:51

Securities Times e company news, on September 2, local time, White House press secretary Karin Jean-Pierre said that the price ceiling imposed by the G7 on Russian oil and petroleum products will achieve two goals, that is, a substantial reduction The largest source of income for Russia’s military operations fund, as well as ensuring that oil continues to flow into the market at lower prices. Jean-Pierre said that Russia has now offered some countries deep discounts of up to 30% and long-term contracts. That suggests Russia plans to keep supplying oil and is willing to accept deeper discounts. (CCTV News)

Disclaimer: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Operational risks are based on this.

