White House press secretary: Putting price caps on Russian oil will ensure oil flows into the market at lower prices
2022-09-03 07:51
Securities Times e company news, on September 2, local time, White House press secretary Karin Jean-Pierre said that the price ceiling imposed by the G7 on Russian oil and petroleum products will achieve two goals, that is, a substantial reduction The largest source of income for Russia’s military operations fund, as well as ensuring that oil continues to flow into the market at lower prices. Jean-Pierre said that Russia has now offered some countries deep discounts of up to 30% and long-term contracts. That suggests Russia plans to keep supplying oil and is willing to accept deeper discounts. (CCTV News)
