“White Lies”, the first preview of Belako’s “I keep watering”

“I keep watering” It will be the fifth album by the Belako quartet, a resounding indie rock formation that now presents “White Lies”, the first preview of the album. But there is more news. The group will offer a tour of more than twenty dates in countries like ours, Colombia or the United Kingdom; open a pre-order that will start on June 16 and a very special experience (a concert wrapped in virtual reality that you can see on digital devices) that all those who buy the album will get.