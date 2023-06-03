“White Lies”, the first preview of Belako’s “I keep watering”

“I keep watering” It will be the fifth album by the Belako quartet, a resounding indie rock formation that now presents “White Lies”, the first preview of the album. But there is more news. The group will offer a tour of more than twenty dates in countries like ours, Colombia or the United Kingdom; open a pre-order that will start on June 16 and a very special experience (a concert wrapped in virtual reality that you can see on digital devices) that all those who buy the album will get.
The album release will be September 8tha date that we already knew previously since the group announced it at their concert at the Bime Bogotá a few weeks ago.
The next dates of Belako on the peninsula will be held in Valencia (June 4, Serial Park), Irisarri (June 30, EHZ), Balboa (July 1, Observatory), Madrid (July 8, Mad Cool), Santo Domingo de la Calzada (July 14, Rockland Festival), Benicàssim (July 16 July, FIB), Granada (August 5, Benarock), Miranda de Ebro (September 1, Ebrovisión), Menorca (September 22, Cranc Festival), Almagro (September 23, Impossible Sound) and more dates that will be added. Between these concerts, Belako will continue to tour the United Kingdom (Glasgow, Edinburgh, Nottingham, Leeds, Manchester, Bristol and London).