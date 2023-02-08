White Reaper they started doing garage punk with power pop choruses and an overflowing energy from Kentucky. After the remarkable “The World‘s Best American Band”in 2017, they were signed two years later by a large company, Elektra, and delivered “You Deserve Love”, in which the melodies were but not the claw. It was too neat a record, leering at the charts. The boys did not like that production and now they put themselves behind the table to deliver this “Asking For A Ride” with which to return to do what they know best.

At the beginning they go back to look for that point of aggression of their first albums, something that they do not hesitate to advance with the abrupt “Asking For A Ride”punk rock with a metal point, in a song to the greater glory of Lemmy, listening to it one understands that Metallica had them on their list for that “The Metallica Blacklist” in which they paid homage to their “Black Album”.

The revs don’t drop “Bozo”, a song that could have signed Foo Fighters, although it begins to seem evident that the reverse of that in “You Deserve Love” here there is claw but the songs are not so round. Things improve with one of the previews of the album, “Fog Machine”which begins with a riff worthy of Thin Lizzy, with twin guitar, of course, although the chorus is once again closer to Cheap Trick than to those of Phil Lynott and in the solo his adoration for Randy Rhoads comes out again.

Ryan Hater’s keyboards add a newer sound to “Getting Into Trouble With The Boss”, another of the most pop moments on the album, although the solo is once again pure rock. In “Funny Farm” they turn on all the cylinders again, riffs, attitude and nods to Kiss. It is the current sound of White Reaper, more refined than in its beginnings but with more muscle than in its previous work.

“Pink Slip” It leaves no doubt of Blink-182’s massive imprint on this band, fueled by infectious riffing and a catchy melody. “Heaven Or Not” It’s a kind of mid-tempo with cold synthesizers, although the melody sounds like punk pop from the beginning of the century, I think it’s one of the weakest on the album, and it breaks the tone of the album a bit.

“Crawlspace” he looks back at new wave and power pop, with a song built to soar with a sunny chorus, if there is another single, this is my personal bet. “Thorn” It’s not among the highlights of the record either, generic punk pop. But they are excused at the end, with the best song on the record, “Pages”, although by no means the most representative. At first it opens with an acoustic guitar and has the most accurate chorus of his career, so much so that it could pass for a lost single by The Wonders, with a chorus to which Adam Schlesinger would have given his stamp of approval, of course it is the song closest to the spirit of his best-known theme to date, “Might Be Right”.

In short, it is a fun and punchy album, something that is assumed, in which they have gained a little more muscle but in which the filler songs weigh heavily. Still, it’s perfect for loud listening in the car, and its contagious energy could lead a new generation to discover the joy of punchy choruses and loud guitars. Cheap Trick, Thin Lizzy, Weezer or Kiss give their absolute approval to this record.