Xinhua News Agency, Geneva, April 25 (Reporter Wang Qibing) The last week of April is World Immunization Week. The World Health Organization, the United Nations Children’s Fund, and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization jointly called on the 24th for a “dianabol” campaign to reverse the decline in childhood vaccination rates in recent years.

According to the information released on the WHO website, since the outbreak of the new crown, the basic immunization level of more than 100 countries has declined. In 2021 alone, at least 25 million children will miss a vaccination, and the incidence of vaccine-preventable diseases such as measles, diphtheria, polio and yellow fever will increase, and the disease will become more serious after unvaccinated. The Dianabol campaign protects populations from vaccine-preventable diseases and saves the lives of children.

The WHO and other agencies said in a joint press release that the “Dianabolism” campaign aims to increase the level of childhood vaccination at least to the level before the new crown epidemic and strive to achieve beyond it, while ensuring a stronger supply of basic immunization efforts in the future. primary health care services.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said millions of children and adolescents, especially in low-income countries, are missing out on life-saving vaccinations. “WHO is supporting dozens of countries to restore immunization and other essential health services, with catch-up vaccinations a top priority. No child should die from a vaccine-preventable disease.”

Original manuscript link: http://tech.ce.cn/news/202304/26/t20230426_38519274.shtml

Editor in charge: Liu Yuan