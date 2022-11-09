Listen to the audio version of the article

The 2022 Midterm election has two faces: that of Ron DeSantis, Republican and great rival of Trump confirmed governor in Florida, and that of John Fetterman, the Democrat recovering from a stroke who, surprisingly, snatched the seat from the elephant of Pennsylvania. Two American stories that offer an important litmus test for understanding where the United States is heading midway through Biden’s term, with Trump most likely aiming for re-nomination.

The Italian-American who attacks immigrants

Let’s start with DeSantis, to whom Trump dedicated one of his famous derogatory puns (he called him Ron De-Sanctimonious to call him a moralist and bigoted). The curriculum is top notch: 44 years old, Italian-American of Irpinia origins, a degree from Harvard and Yale, a former athlete and former military man, he came to the fore on a national level in 2019, the day after his inauguration, when there was to deal with the damage caused by Hurricane Michael and he took off his jacket and tie to put on his anorak with the symbol of the state, an attitude that pleased the public a lot. Beside him was his charming wife Casey, a former TV presenter.

Goal: presidential 2024

Among his first targets, in those days, the jackals who ransacked the abandoned houses: «These people are foreigners. They are illegally in our country. And not only that: they try to loot and plunder in the aftermath of a natural disaster. They should be prosecuted, but they must be sent back to their country of origin. They shouldn’t be here! ‘ Then came Covid and DeSantis shone again with an unorthodox response to the pandemic that made him a hero to conservatives. Since then, he has exploited a combination of cunning and calculated hostility – towards outsiders, elites, the media – to become the man of the moment for overseas populists and sovereignists. Granted, in the orbit of DeSantis and its surroundings, that he will seek the Republican candidacy for the presidency in 2024. That is why Trump fears him, that is why he attacks him as if he were a rival.

Fetterman, the “casual” Dem who beat the stroke

Of opposite tenor David Fetterman who has imposed himself in Pennsylvania. He had already made headlines in 2020, for his unconventional appearance of him: he usually wears a sweatshirt and shorts, is bald, has a goatee and many tattoos that stand out on the body of over 2 meters. As deputy governor of the disputed state of Pennsylvania, shortly after the presidential elections he responded to Trump’s fraud allegations by saying, “The only cases of fraud recorded in the state are of Republican voters voting for relatives, dead or alive.” Days before he was officially nominated for the Democrats, he had suffered a severe stroke.

The consequences of the disease have limited his electoral campaign: now he has some difficulty in processing the information that comes to him from what he listens to and needs technologies that provide subtitles in real time to answer the questions of an interview. Sometimes his speeches show difficulty in pronunciation or punctuated pauses: Republican rival Mehmet Oz attacked him for his disability, wondering if he could benefit him with the electorate in terms of empathy. The attacks obviously didn’t do him well.