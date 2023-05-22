Who are the anti-Putin “partisans” who claim responsibility for the raids in the Belgorod region

The situation is still unclear with Moscow and Kiev reproaching each other for the ongoing raids in the Belgorod region, Russian territory on the border with Ukraine, but the self-styled Russian Volunteer Corps which today claimed responsibility for a second incursion into the Russian oblast of Belgorod after the March one was formed in July 2022 and consists of Russian far-right nationalists against the regime of Vladimir Putin. According to the Financial Times, the group is led by the 38-year-old Denis Nikitinalso known as Denis Kapustin, MMA martial arts enthusiast, creator of the White Rex clothing line with neo-Nazi and white supremacist symbols. Known in the circles of the European extreme right, he lived in Germany. In 2019, he was banned for ten years from the Schengen area for his extremism. In recent days, a video had been released in which “actions that had never occurred before in Russia” were announced

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, he released a video saying he hated the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, but that now the priority was to fight on the side of Ukraine against Putin. The group also has ties to Ilya Ponomareva former Russian MP in exile since 2014. Today’s raid is also jointly claimed by the Legion for Freedom of Russia, a legion of Russian opponents and defectors fighting within the Ukrainian Forces, created in March 2022.

It is not clear how many members of the Volunteer Corps there are, nor what exactly are their relations with Ukraine. In April, Novaya gazeta contacted the City Council, an organization that recruits fighters for the Russian Volunteer Corps and other formations of Russians ready to fight Putin. The idea, it is explained, is to create a base from which to form a Russian Liberation Army with nuclei fighting in Ukraine and others acting in Russia, also linked to the formation of ethnic groups in the Caucasus. The organizers say they are people of different orientations, but who believe in the European Convention on Human Rights, the right of peoples to self-determination and of societies to self-government.