Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said recently that if Putin attends the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, Ukraine will not participate in the meeting. However, there are also people who are curious to ask, what are the member states of the G20? So who will China send to the g20 summit?

G20

According to what we have learned, there are 20 countries in the G20 summit.They are China, South Korea, India, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Italy, France, Russia, Japan, the European Union, Indonesia, Mexico, the Republic of South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Australia and other countries.

g20 summit

The 17th G20 Summit will be held in Bali, Indonesia from November 15th to 16th this year. In response to the question of whether China will attend or who will be sent, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded some time ago, saying,We will release information on the participation of Chinese leaders in due course.