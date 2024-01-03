Who are the Hamas leaders wanted by Israel, from Sinwar to Meshal

LONDON – Saleh Arouri was the first. He almost certainly won’t be the last. Rumors say that the Jerusalem government has given orders to the Mossad, its famous secret service, to eliminate the Hamas leaders who have fled abroad and are considered responsible for the massacre of 1,200 Israelis in the attack on 7 October. The drone that killed Arouri, the deputy leader of Hamas, and four other members of the Palestinian Islamic organization on Tuesday in Beirut probably kicked off a campaign of targeted executions similar to the one conducted by Mossad to assassinate the authors and instigators of the massacre of Israeli athletes at the 1972 Munich Olympics.

That operation lasted twenty years, leaving behind a long trail of blood, including a sensational mistake, when Israeli agents killed the wrong person, mistaking a waiter of Arab origin for a terrorist. The current one risks causing an escalation or widening of the ongoing conflict in Gaza, but it seems unlikely that Israel will give up punishing the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. Here are some of its possible targets: Hamas’ most wanted people scattered across the Middle East. The men who from today must fear dying at any moment.

Ismail Haniyeh

He is the supreme leader of Hamas. Imprisoned by Israel for three years during the first Intifada, the uprising of stones in the 1980s, he then lived in exile in Lebanon for a while, returning to Gaza in 1992, quickly rising through the ranks in the Palestinian fundamentalist movement.

Appointed prime minister after the victory of Hamas in the 2005 elections, then ousted by President Abu Mazen’s Palestinian National Authority when he expelled the PA leaders from the Strip, he maintained power in Gaza. In 2017 he was elected leader of the political bureau by the Hamas central committee. In 2018, the United States, Great Britain and the European Union formally designated him as belonging to a terrorist organization. Since then he has lived in Qatar.

Yahya Sinwar

He is the head of Hamas’ political wing in Gaza. He is considered one of the masterminds of the October 7 attack. Since that day he has lived hidden in the tunnels of the strip, now probably in the south of Gaza, where the fighting is concentrated after Israel conquered the north of the Palestinian enclave. Arrested several times by the Israeli security services, in 1988 he was sentenced to life imprisonment for terrorism, but in 2011 he was released, together with 1,026 other Palestinian prisoners, in exchange for Gilat Shalit, an Israeli soldier captured by Hamas and held prisoner for five years in the strip. He too has been on the US State Department’s list of international terrorists since 2015.

(reuters)

Mohammed Deif

He is the head of the al Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas. The Palestinians nicknamed him “the brainiac”. For the Israelis he is “public enemy number one” and “the cat with nine lives”: the security services of the Jewish state have tried to kill him at least half a dozen times, without ever succeeding, but killing his wife and children. According to various hypotheses, in these Israeli attacks Deif lost an eye, the use of his legs and an arm, so he now only moves in a wheelchair or with the help of a prosthesis, crutches or a cane.

Escaped from an Israeli prison, he is accused of having organized countless attacks. There are very rare images of him from many years ago, but a recent photograph of him was released in recent days by the Israeli armed forces. Deif also took refuge in the Gaza tunnels.

Khaled Meshal

He is the head of Hamas’ political office abroad and one of the founders of the movement, of which he was number one for a long time, before handing over this position in 2017 to Haniyeh. In 1997 the Mossad tried to assassinate him in Amman, where he lived at the time, by administering a powerful poison. Ma Meshal, although he fell into a coma, he did not die and the perpetrators of the attack were discovered and arrested.

King Hussein of Jordan threatened to break the peace treaty with Israel that he had signed just two years earlier. Benjamin Netanyahu, in his first term as prime minister, sent the head of the Mossad to Amman with an antidote, which saved Meshal’s life; and to secure the release of its agents, Israel released the sheikh from prison Ahmed Yassinfounder and religious leader of Hamas, who returned to Gaza welcomed as a hero, helping to strengthen consensus for the Islamic movement in the Strip.

Paraplegic due to an accident suffered as a child, Yassin was killed by an Israeli missile in 2004, while returning from the mosque in his wheelchair, accompanied by two bodyguards. Meshal currently lives in Qatar.

Marwan Issa

He is the deputy head of the al Qassam Brigades and is also considered one of the organizers of the October 7th massacre. Arrested and imprisoned for years by Israel, he was freed in 2000 after the second Intifada. Israeli security forces tried to kill him in 2006, killed his brother, and destroyed his house twice. He is nicknamed the Shadow, because until recently it was not known what he looked like. He too is supposed to be hiding in the Gaza tunnels.

Mahmoud Zahar

He is one of the founders of Hamas, of which he was Foreign Minister during the brief Palestinian government led by Haniyeh in 2006. Several times in prison and then deported, he is one of the leading figures in the political office of Hamas and one of its older leaders. Israel tried to kill him in 2003 with a bomb that killed one of his sons. Another son died in the 2008 war.

The leaders already killed

In addition to Arouri, killed on Tuesday in Beirut, Israel announced that it had killed several Hamas leaders in the counteroffensive launched in Gaza after the Palestinian attack on October 7, including Zakaria Abu Maamar, head of the economic office; Jawad Abu Shammala, head of the national relations office and coordinator of the various Palestinian factions; Merad Abu Merad, head of the Palestinian air force (rockets and drones); Ali Qadi, commander of the elite unit that led the October 7 attack; Ayman Nofal, commander of the Hamas military wing in central Gaza and involved in the kidnapping of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit in 2005; Osama Mazini, former Hamas education minister in Gaza; and Jamila al-Shanti, the first woman elected to the Hamas government in the Strip.

