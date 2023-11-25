Who are the hostages that Hamas released this November 24?

First group of hostages released by Hamas return to Israel

The first group of hostages that Hamas freed this Friday returned safely to Israel, marking the end of the first stage of a historic and meticulously negotiated agreement between the parties with the help of foreign mediation.

The civilians include 13 Israeli women and children whom Hamas captured during its brutal October 7 attacks on Israel, and held in besieged Gaza for 48 days as humanitarian conditions worsened. Twelve of them were kidnapped from the Nir Oz kibbutz, according to spokespeople for the kibbutz and the Hostage and Missing Families Forum.

The freed hostages were handed over first to the Red Cross and then to Egyptian officials. They then arrived at the Hatzarim air base in Israel, from where they were flown to hospitals to receive medical care.

Along with the Israeli hostages, 11 foreign citizens were also released: 10 Thai citizens and one Filipino citizen, according to a spokesperson for the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“All” of the foreign nationals released by Hamas “had an initial medical evaluation” when they left Gaza “and their lives are not at risk,” Israel Defense Forces spokesman Daniel Hagari said. The group is expected to meet with representatives of their country at Hatzerim air base and will also be taken to hospital, Hagari added.

Here are the details about the freed hostages:

Yafa Adar, 85 years old: Founder of Kibbutz Nir Oz. A video of her being taken to Gaza in a golf cart by Hamas fighters went viral shortly after her kidnapping.

Margalit Moses, 77 years old: Mother of three children and grandmother of 10. A retired biology teacher and a cancer survivor who suffers from various health issues.

Hana Katzir, 76 years old: A member of Kibbutz Nir Oz and wife of the late Rami Katzir, 79, who was murdered in his home. Mother of three children and grandmother of six. Her son Elad, 47, was also kidnapped and remains hostage.

Adina Moshe, 72 years old: Retired educator and Nir Oz resident. Mother of four and grandmother of 12. Her husband David (Sa’id) Moshe was murdered in their home on October 7.

Ruth Munder, 78 years old: Retired hairdresser and seamstress. Kidnapped along with her husband, daughter Keren, and only grandchild, Ohad.

Keren Munder, 54 years old: Physical education teacher for children with special needs. Born and raised in Nir Oz. Kidnapped along with her only son, Ohad, and her parents, Ruth and Avraham.

Ohad Munder, 9 years old: Had come to Nir Oz to visit his family when he was kidnapped.

Daniel Aloni, 45 years old, and Emilia Aloni, 5 years old: Kidnapped together. Daniel Aloni was one of three women who appeared in a hostage video that Hamas released late last month. Her sister Sharon Aloni-Cunio and other family members were kidnapped and remain in Gaza.

Doron Katz Asher, 34 years old, Raz Asher, 4 years old, Aviv Asher, 2 years old: Doron visited Nir Oz with her family and was kidnapped along with her two daughters, Aviv and Raz, as well as other family members, including Efrat Katz.

Channa Peri, 79 years old: A South African immigrant living in Kibbutz Nirim. Mother of three children, one of whom was murdered on October 7 and another kidnapped, she has diabetes and suffers severe vision loss in one of her eyes.

Gelienor “Jimmy” Pacheco: A Filipino citizen working as a caretaker in Israel when he was kidnapped on October 7. After his release, his employer stated that he was feeling better than expected and had spoken to his wife in the Philippines.

Nutthawaree Munkan: Thai citizen among those released. Her mother “cried with happiness” upon hearing the news of Munkan’s release.

More details about the freed foreigners have not yet been provided. This is a developing story and will be updated.

Share this: Facebook

X

