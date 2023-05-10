Who are the journalists killed in Ukraine

Tuesday 9 May Arman Soldin, French journalist of the news agency France Media Agency, died in Ukraine in Chasiv Yar, in the Donetsk region, killed by a rocket fired by the Russian army. Soldin was 32 years old and was the video services coordinator of France Media Agency in Ukraine; at the time of the killing he was following the operations of a group of Ukrainian soldiers who have been fighting for months to defend the city from the Russian army.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022, a total of 10 journalists have been killed while they were carrying out their work documenting and reporting on the war. They were all killed while in Ukrainian cities at the center of the fighting (most of them are known for certain to have been killed by the Russian army, while some are not sure). Several others have been killed in Ukraine in recent months, but the circumstances of their deaths are not clear and it cannot be said with certainty that they died while doing journalistic work.

Yevhenii Sakun

Yevhenii Sakun had been the first journalist to be killed in Ukraine, at the beginning of the Russian invasion, on March 2, 2022. He was near the TV tower in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, which was heavily bombed in those days by the russian army. He was a cameraman and worked for a Ukrainian television channel, so he mainly dealt with politics and war: he was 49 years old.

The first person I know died in this war. My former colleague, TV cameraman Yevhenii Sakun, was killed yesterday as a result of Russian missile strike on Kyiv’s Babyn Yar, along with 4 other people. It was a pleasure working with him. I’m devastated by this news. Eternal memory pic.twitter.com/3NEK5fN9rD — Olga Tokariuk (@olgatokariuk) March 2, 2022

Brent Renaud

Brent Renaud was a 50-year-old American documentary filmmaker: he was killed on March 13, 2022 while filming the evacuation of civilians from the city of Irpin, near Kiev, during the advance of the Russian army in the city. He had been shot dead by a Russian soldier.

A year since we lost Brent Renaud, killed outside Kyiv. Thinking of those who loved him—his family, his ⁦@nobodyfdn⁩ classmates, colleagues throughout the world—and of the many who suffer in this horrible war. Will never not miss him. pic.twitter.com/0eEQ3gFmwv — Ann Marie Lipinski (@AMLwhere) March 13, 2023

Pierre Zakrzewskii.e. Oleksandra Kuvshynova

Pierre Zakrzewski was an Irish photojournalist working for Fox News: was killed together with Oleksandra Kuvshynova, his fixer ukraine (the fixer is usually a journalist or a local consultant to whom the newspapers rely to be helped in the realization of their journalistic services). They died on March 14, 2022 in Horenka, near Kiev, after the car they were traveling in was hit by a barrage of bullets fired by the Russian army: they were 55 and 24 years old respectively.

Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova died in the attack that killed Fox News video journalist Pierre Zakrzewski and injured reporter Benjamin Hall, the network said Tuesday. Kuvshynova was helping Fox’s crews navigate the Kyiv area. https://t.co/oZK4a2sbzn — The Associated Press (@AP) March 15, 2022

Another journalist confirmed killed in #UkraineWar. Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova worked with the Fox crew that came under fire. She was just 24. A local producer. None of us foreign correspondents can do this work without the amazing & difficult work of the local staff.💔 pic.twitter.com/k8VxXNzRwS — Sara Sidner (@sarasidnerCNN) March 16, 2022

Oksana Baulina

Oksana Baulina was a Russian journalist who worked for the independent news site The Insider and who in the past had also collaborated with the political movement of Alexei Navalny, the main opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin. He lived in Poland, and during the early stages of the war he had mainly documented the bombings of Kiev and Lviv. She was killed on March 23, 2022 by a Russian rocket in Kiev while she was documenting the damage of a Russian attack on a shopping center in the city.



1/6 Oksana Baulina used to work in a high position in glossy magazines, but in 2013 she moved to work at our headquarters for a noticeably lower salary. “I can’t do fashion when thieves and bandits have seized power in my country. I want to fight,” she said. pic.twitter.com/orbqJIoOxN — Alexey Navalny (@navalny) March 24, 2022

Maks Levin

Maks Levin was a respected 41-year-old Ukrainian photojournalist and documentary filmmaker. He was shot and killed twice near the town of Huta-Mezhyhirska in the Kiev region while he was documenting the Russian invasion. His body was found on April 1, 2022, he was wearing a jacket with the words “Press” (“Press”).

Reporters Without Borders conducted an investigation and concluded that Ukrainian photojournalist Maks Levin was “executed” by Russian troops. The report says he was executed “in cold blood,” likely after being questioned & tortured near Kyiv, on March 13. War crime. pic.twitter.com/cWQXbYk0V7 — Oleksiy Sorokin (@mrsorokaa) June 22, 2022

Mantas Kvedaravicius

Mantas Kvedaravicius was a 45-year-old Lithuanian documentary filmmaker: he was shot dead by Russian soldiers on April 2, 2022 while he was filming the Russian siege of the city of Mariupol in southeastern Ukraine.

Russian troops killed Lithuanian film director Mantas Kvedaravičius while he was shooting movie abt life during horrors of war in besieged Mariupol. His movie Mariupolis 2, made of smuggled-out footage, just premiered at Cannes pic.twitter.com/bOIhjTmVob — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) May 22, 2022

Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff

Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff was a French freelance journalist who was working for French television at the time of his death BFM TV. He was killed on May 30, 2022 while he was documenting the evacuation of women and the elderly near Severodonetsk, in the Luhansk region of Ukraine: he had been hit by shrapnel from a grenade presumably thrown by Russian forces. He was 32 years old.

Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff died in Ukraine on May 30 while doing his job for @BFMTV. The President of the Republic has decided to award him the Legion of Honor posthumously. Announcement made this morning in kyiv by @RimaAbdulMalak the Minister of Culture. THANKS pic.twitter.com/pQoQztNTjg — Marc-Olivier FOGIEL (@FogielMarcO) February 23, 2023

Scripture from Boh

Bohdan Bitik was a 46-year-old Ukrainian journalist who was working as a fixer for the Italian journalist of Republic Corrado Zunino. He was killed on April 23, 2023 while he and Zunino were driving across the Antonivsky bridge in Kherson, a city in the south of the country controlled by Ukraine but close to the area under Russian military control. Someone, presumed to be a Russian soldier, had fired at the car, killing Bitik and wounding Zunino in the shoulder.

