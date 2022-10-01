The Russian-Ukrainian war lasted for more than 7 months. After the “referendum on accession to Russia” was passed, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on September 30 that the four states of Ukraine would be included in the territory, which became the largest forcible annexation incident in Europe after World War II. get away. In this regard, the European Union plans to propose the 8th round of economic sanctions against Russia, and the United States has announced an additional $1.1 billion in military aid to Ukraine. After Putin announced the mobilization order, at least 200,000 Russians fled in a week; Finland announced that it would ban Russian tourists from entering the country from September 30, and the United Kingdom also warned citizens in Russia to “evacuate as soon as possible.” Military experts believe that it is too late for Russia to mobilize the army, and the United States is worried that Russia will jump over the wall and secretly use small nuclear weapons. In recent days, another smoke has been rising. The European natural gas pipeline Nord Stream Line 1 and Line 2 leaked. It was suspected that it was damaged by the explosion. Many blamed Russia for what it was doing, but it cannot be confirmed at present.

Putin will announce on the 30th that the four states of Ukraine will be included in the largest forcible annexation of Europe after World War II

After the four Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine completed the “referendum on accession to Russia”, which was criticized internationally as a fake referendum, the Moscow authorities announced on September 29 that the signing ceremony of the four regions joining the Russian Federation will be held on the 30th. It is equivalent to formally annexing these 4 districts.

Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin, said on the 29th that “the signing ceremony of the agreement on the accession of these new territories to Russia will be held tomorrow at 3 pm in the St. George’s Hall of the Grand Kremlin”. Leaders will attend the signing, and Putin will also deliver an important speech.

The Guardian reported on the 29th that this would be the largest forcible annexation in Europe since the Second World War. The four Russian-occupied areas of Luhansk and Donetsk in eastern Ukraine and Kherson and Zaporozhye in the south have a total area of ​​more than 90,000 square kilometers and a population of about 4 million people. Crimea, which in total accounts for 20% of Ukraine’s territory, will also allow Russia to establish a land corridor linking Russia and the Crimean peninsula.

Ukrainians in 4 Russian-occupied states flee before annexation

After Russia annexed these 4 districts, it may forcibly recruit local Ukrainian men to join the Russian army. The Ukrainian people in the four occupied areas are fleeing in large numbers. Some people who escaped said that “the whole village has left.”

Lyubomir Boyko, a 43-year-old villager from the village of Golopristan in the Russian-occupied area of ​​Kherson, recently waited for two days with his wife and two children before the Russian troops released him and arrived in Zapo. Aid center in the Ukrainian-controlled area of ​​Rozhe.

Poiko said outside the United Nations Aid Office on the 28th, “Many people just left everything and left, and some places are completely empty.” “Everyone wants to stay in Ukraine, so everyone is fleeing. There is lawlessness on that side. The place. The whole village has left.”

Tatiyana Gorobets, a 46-year-old nurse who escaped from Kherson, and her husband left the town where they lived in a hurry early on the 25th, taking only a few clothes with them and waiting three nights before being allowed to clear customs.

Another 37-year-old farmer, who would only be named Adnriy, escaped from Beryslav in Kherson in a van carrying his wife, two children and parents, saying, “70% People are fleeing because of this referendum.”

Speaking of the referendum, Andrei said, “I don’t know anyone I know who voted.” He said he saw a passerby kneeling on the road and being forced to tick off a ballot.

Poiko said that the so-called referendum was an armed man with a gun in the street forcing people to vote. Except for some people who switched camps, no one went to vote. “It’s funny, no one voted, but it turned out to be by joining (Russia).”

At present, the Russian army also allows people in the occupied areas of Kherson and Zaporozhye to leave the occupied areas through a checkpoint, but no one knows how long this checkpoint will remain open.

There are already signs that Russia is preparing to restrict the entry and exit of Ukrainians in the occupied area. Many Ukrainian citizens posted on social media groups and were told that from October 1st, they will need to apply for a pass to enter and exit the occupied area.

Reuters reported that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed on the 28th to implement new sanctions against Russia.

“We do not accept a pseudo-referendum or annexation of any kind in Ukraine, and we are determined to make the Kremlin pay for this escalation,” von der Leyen told a news conference in Brussels.

The report said that the 8th round of sanctions von der Leyen said will further affect Russia’s exports to the EU. It is expected to reduce Russia’s revenue by another 7 billion euros, and it will also include more military-use products on the export ban list, such as Aviation and electronic parts or certain chemicals.

In addition, the new sanctions package would set a legal cap on oil prices and bar EU citizens from serving as officials in Russian state-run companies.

Reuters reported that the United States announced on the 28th that the United States announced an additional $1.1 billion in military aid to Ukraine, including 18 High Mobility Multiple Rocket Systems (HIMARS, referred to as Haimas) and accompanying ammunition, various anti-drone systems and Radar systems, etc. The weapons can be delivered within 6 to 24 months. Eighteen of the “Haimas” sets are investments in Ukraine’s future defense capabilities, and it may take several years for all of them to be shipped to the local area.

Mobilization orders at least 200,000 Russians to flee Finland in a week, bans Russian tourists from entering the UK, warns citizens in Russia to “evacuate as soon as possible”

The Finnish government announced on the 29th that for diplomatic reasons, it will close the border and deny entry to Russian tourists. The ban will be implemented from 0:00 a.m. on September 30.

Finnish Minister of Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto said that in order to maintain friendly diplomatic relations between Finland and other countries, Finland has decided to ban Russian citizens holding tourist visas from entering the country, but individuals holding long-term visas for family visits and medical reasons will be able to continue. Enter Finland.

Finland is the country with the longest border with Russia in the Schengen area. Therefore, after the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian war, Finland’s entry control of Russian citizens has also received high attention. After Finland applied to join NATO, it is an important front line for NATO to face Russia. .

Havestow said that Ukraine has repeatedly asked Finland to strictly control the entry of Russian citizens, and the referendum that ended in eastern Ukraine on the 27th and the destruction of the Nord Stream pipeline in the Baltic Sea made Finland decide to speed up the closure of the border to Russian citizens. Actions.

Finland’s ban may lead to a large increase in the number of Russians applying for political asylum, and may also increase border smuggling. The Finnish Ministry of the Interior said that it has made relevant preparations, and also said that the call for a large number of Russians to flee will not. It is the main reason why Finland offers political asylum.

Putin announced the launch of a “partial mobilization order” on the 21st, triggering a domestic backlash in Russia. According to data provided by Russia’s neighbors, at least 200,000 Russians have fled the country in the week after the mobilization order escalated military operations against Ukraine.

Videos posted on social media platforms showed long queues of cars at border checkpoints in Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Georgia, and Finland. dissatisfaction with the policy.

The New York Times reported that the mobilization order would call up as many as 300,000 civilians to fight in Ukraine. Officials said Russia has about 25 million adults available for call-up, meaning an unusually large number of people going abroad would not affect the Kremlin. recruitment target.

However, British military intelligence alleges that the number of Russian service-age men fleeing is likely to exceed the total number of troops Moscow sent to Ukraine in the early days of the war.

The British report said: “The proportion of wealthier and better educated people attempting to leave Russia is disproportionately high. Together with mobilized reservists, the impact on the domestic economy from a shrinking workforce and accelerated brain drain is likely to change. becoming more and more prominent.”

In addition, the British Foreign and Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) warned that British people with dual nationality in Russia should “evacuate as soon as possible” to avoid the risk of being called up to the war.

FCDO updated its travel advice on its official website on the 26th and mentioned that there are currently about 4,000 Britons still in Russia, including those who hold dual British and Russian nationalities at the same time. At present, the Russian government regards those who hold dual British and Russian passports as Russia. Citizens, “British people with Russian passports should be aware that they are very likely to be included in the mobilization call.”

FCDO also stated that since September 21, Russia’s border stations and airports have become particularly busy, “if it is not necessary to stay in Russia, it is strongly recommended to consider leaving Russia through the remaining commercial channels.” By now, there is a dedicated bus for people holding British passports to leave Russia, and the bus terminal is a country adjacent to the Baltic Sea.

Not only the United Kingdom issued a similar warning, the US State Department also issued a warning on the 28th to “US citizens in Russia”, calling for “immediate departure from Russia”, saying that the Russian government may refuse to recognize US citizens with dual citizenship, not only will try to stop them. Departure may even require military service.

Russia’s mobilization orders conscription ‘too late’

Russia’s mobilization order plans to recruit 300,000 reservists, but can this batch of troops change the decline of the Russian army on the battlefield?

Glen Grant, a senior defense expert at the Baltic Security Foundation, said it was “too late” to do so.

Grant pointed out that Putin took so long to decide to call up the reservists after he invaded Ukraine at the end of February. All in a state of collapse, the Russian army needs a large number of soldiers, so that the number of soldiers on all fronts can overwhelm the Ukrainian army.

Grant said that at that time Ukraine was still in the preparatory stage for the war, and the number of Russian troops was likely to exceed that of the Ukrainian army, but Putin did not order the reservists to be called up at the time, and it was already too late to call up the reservists, and it was even “too late”. The military takes at least 2 to 3 months of training to generate some military value.

Grant is a retired British military officer and the first foreign adviser to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense after the Russian-Ukrainian war in 2014.

Grant believes that the current Russian soldiers on the Ukrainian battlefield generally lack sufficient military training. Most of them only have AK series rifles, poor leadership skills, and poor communication equipment. The only thing they can do is to shoot to see if they can kill more. A little man, and then move forward. Grant analyzed that in the current situation of the Russian-Ukrainian war, Russia is already at a disadvantage. Although it does not mean that the Ukrainian army can easily defeat the Russian army, the Russian army can only continue to advance in a few areas, and the Ukrainian army has undoubtedly grasped the battlefield initiative.

However, according to The Moscowtimes, five unnamed U.S. officials revealed on the 27th that the U.S. and other allies were concerned that a small-scale nuclear attack by Russia would not be detected in time. Almost every weapon in Russia, such as torpedoes, missiles, etc., can be equipped with nuclear warheads. This movable tactical nuclear warhead does not send out obvious signals until it is ready to launch, so it is difficult to detect.

According to analysts, Russia may launch a wave of nuclear attacks after annexing four regions of Ukraine to prevent Ukraine from retaking territory. The U.S. may never know when Russia will replace conventional munitions with nuclear weapons unless the Kremlin voluntarily announces it, an unnamed U.S. official said.

To fill the intelligence gap, the United States and allies have deployed air forces, satellites and networks to track a possible Russian nuclear attack. However, the former Pentagon official believes that Russia should reveal information or hints, giving the United States more time to think and worry.

To start a battle?The Beixi natural gas pipeline was suspected of being artificially bombed, and it was rumored that a Russian warship had been found in the surrounding area. Foreign media analyzed and looked for clues

In recent days, European gas pipelines have also been in the international spotlight. After two unexplained explosions occurred on the Baltic Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines that transport Russian natural gas to Germany on the 26th, Swedish and Danish authorities found gas leaks at three locations. The Swedish Coast Guard stated again on the 29th that a fourth leak was found in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which is adjacent to another larger leak point of Nord Stream 1.

Coast Guard spokesman Jenny Larsson told the Swedish daily that “of the four leaks, two are in the Swedish EEZ” and the other two are in the Danish EEZ.

“Breakage of gas pipelines is extremely rare,” the Danish authorities said. “These are not small cracks, but very large holes.”

Beixi No. 1 and Beixi No. 2 are laid 70 to 90 meters below sea level. The pipelines are made of steel, with a wall thickness of 4.1 cm, and the outer layer is also covered with reinforced concrete with a thickness of 11 cm.

The New York Times reported that the Nord Stream pipeline can therefore withstand underwater pressure, in other words, it takes a lot of power to break the pipeline.

European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen called it “sabotage”, as did US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said the gas leak “may represent the next evolution in the deterioration of the situation in Ukraine”.

The natural gas leak is off the Danish island of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea, an area that has been highly monitored for decades, Agence France-Presse reported. Soviet submarines used to lurk in this area in the past. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, the Baltic states joined NATO. The spill occurred in international waters. Sutton, an American submarine expert, pointed out that Russia has the world‘s largest fleet of spy submarines stationed in the Arctic, and they have the ability to disrupt the Baltic natural gas pipeline, but he believes that this assumption seems “unlikely”.

Lion Hirth, a professor of energy markets at the Hertie School in Berlin, believes that the destruction of natural gas pipelines in the deep sea below 70 meters can only be an act of state, not a terrorist act.

However, an unnamed senior French military officer told AFP that a capable army knew how to do the damage. He believes the area is “perfectly suited for pocket submarine” operations, and he mentioned sending diving fighters to plant explosives, move mines or unmanned submersibles.

CNN reported that two Western intelligence officials and a person familiar with the matter revealed that European security officials had observed the presence of a Russian naval support ship near the leak of the Nord Stream pipeline on the 26th and 27th, which may have caused the underwater explosion. One of the intelligence officials also pointed out that there were also traces of Russian submarines not far from the leak.

The officials said it was too early to say for sure the link between the Russian warship and the underwater explosion, but it was definitely one of the possible factors that needed to be investigated in detail.

Many parties have pointed to suspicions of Moscow, and the governments of Denmark, Sweden and the United States all believe that this is sabotage, but so far it has not been clearly blamed on Russia or other countries.

Russia’s Kremlin has publicly denied the Western allegations, calling them “foolish and absurd”. The Russian Defense Ministry has yet to respond to CNN’s response to the incident.

However, Arnold Dupuy, head of the NATO Science and Technology Organization, believes that the person who sabotaged the pipeline could also be an anti-Kremlin group in Ukraine.

Radoslaw Sikorski, a Polish member of the European Parliament, tweeted, “Thank you, America,” with a photo of the Baltic Sea that seemed to mean something.

The New York Times analyzed that, in some ways, the destruction of the pipeline has no direct meaning for any party, and it is not clear why the Moscow authorities want to destroy Gazprom at a cost of billions of dollars. Construction and maintenance of pipeline facilities.

But the gas market was spooked, helping Russia to raise gas prices. On September 26, European gas futures prices were nearly halved from their August highs, but after news of the leak, prices rose nearly 20 percent to around 205 euros per megawatt-hour, about 5 percent a year earlier. times.

One of Russia’s possible motives is to create chaos, Grzegorz Poznanski, secretary-general of the permanent secretariat of the Council of Baltic States (CBSS), told DW: “This could of course be another tactic of Russian hybrid warfare. .”

“It certainly looks suspicious, but nothing Russia has done surprises us,” said Joanna Przedrzymirska, deputy director of the Institute of Oceanography at the Polish Academy of Sciences.

According to Julian Pawlak of the Helmut Schmidt University in Hamburg, what is certain at this stage is that, first of all, the incident is related to the war in Ukraine, Agence France-Presse reported. “It is a violent reminder of the fragility of our energy infrastructure”.

The attackers of the Nord Stream pipeline also sent another signal that they may attack other energy infrastructure that serves Europe hungry for oil and gas, the report said.

On the 27th, Poland, Norway and Denmark inaugurated a strategic natural gas pipeline that will make Poland and Europe less dependent on Moscow. “The era of Russian dominance in the gas sector is coming to an end,” Polish Prime Minister Morawiecki said.

Beixi No. 1 and No. 2 pipelines both connect from Russia to Germany via the Baltic Sea. No. 1 pipeline was put into use in 2011, but gas transmission was suspended since last month; During the war, Germany announced the suspension of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline commissioning procedure.

