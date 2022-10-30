© Reuters. WHO: Close monitoring of Omicron subtype variants XBB and BQ.1



Financial Associated Press, October 29 (Editor Niu Zhanlin)The World Health Organization (WHO) New Coronavirus Evolution Technical Advisory Group convened this week to discuss the impact of the subtype variant XBB and its sub-lineages, as well as BQ.1 and its sub-lineages, on public health.

Based on the available evidence, the SARS-CoV-2 Evolution Technical Advisory Group believes that the overall phenotype of XBB and BQ.1 is not sufficiently different from other Omicron sublineages with additional immune escape mutations to warrant a public health response. On the one hand, it does not go to the point where a new “variant of concern” needs to be designated and a new label assigned.

However, WHO believes that XBB and BQ.1 remain subtype variants of concern and will continue to closely monitor XBB and BQ.1, and asks countries to remain vigilant, continue to monitor and report gene sequences, and Independent and comparative analyses of different Omicoron sublineages.

Going forward, WHO will also conduct regular risk assessments of XBB and BQ.1, and will alert Member States and the public immediately if there are any major developments that require a change in public health strategy.

BQ.1 is a sublineage of BA.5 with a higher risk of reinfection. XBB is a sub-lineage recombination of Omicron BA.2.10.1 and BA.2.75, showing clear growth advantages in countries such as Singapore and India. Japanese experts believe that XBB may become the main strain of the eighth wave of the new crown epidemic in Japan, reminding people to pay attention to prevention.

The latest data released by the WHO shows that as of early October, the prevalence of BQ.1 was 6%, and it has been found in 65 countries and regions. The global prevalence of XBB is 1.3% and it has been found in 35 countries and territories.

The WHO said current data do not suggest that XBB is substantially different from other variants in terms of causing severe illness and death. However, early evidence suggests that XBB is more capable of immune evasion and has a higher risk of reinfection. Whether XBB is sufficient to drive a new wave of infections appears to depend on the immune status and vaccination coverage of regions.

May accelerate the spread of the new crown

In addition, the British Health Security Agency released the latest technical report on the new coronavirus mutation on Friday (October 28), pointing out that due to the growth advantage, and with the arrival of winter, the Omicron subtype variant may accelerate the recent spread of the new coronavirus. A week ago, the European Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that XBB and BQ.1 could spark a new wave of infections on the continent by the end of the year.

The technical brief, based on epidemiological data, notes that XBB and BQ.1 are circulating in the UK, and research has shown that many of them are mutated and may have some degree of immune evasion.

The UK Health Security Agency pointed out that XBB and BQ.1 are currently not designated as “required concern” variant strains. However, the agency warned that further mutation of the Omicron strain would also accelerate the spread of the virus, and XBB may be responsible for the recent surge in infections in Singapore.

Mira Chand, the official in charge of clinical and emerging infections at the UK Health Security Agency, said that the emergence of new crown variants is not unexpected, and vaccination is still the best way to prevent future waves of new crown infections.

The British government is providing the latest version of a booster shot of the new crown vaccine to people aged 50 and over and other vulnerable groups in a bid to avoid a spike in infections and deaths this winter.