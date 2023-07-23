Who does Partizan bring instead of Nikola Mirotic | Sport

Partizan must react quickly and find a player with great quality on the market.

Source: MN PRESS

The biggest European basketball saga is over – Nikola Mirotic has decided not to strengthen Partizan and to continue his career in another country. Such a decision caused an express statement from Partizan, which stated that the experienced basketball player “gave his word to Željko Obradović”, but it is clear that cooperation will not be established.

Although during the previous Sundays it seemed that we were every day is getting closer to signing the contract of the new champion of the ABA League and the recent basketball player of Barcelona, all failed! We remind you, earlier in the summer, Mirotic was linked with Monaco, Olympiakos, Olympia from Milan, Panathinaikos and Red Star, but the negotiations did not go this far with any of those clubs. Allegedly, the black and whites only closed some other doors because they were sure to secure the most valuable signing of the summer. Because of this, they will now have to go back to the market!

And what is Partizan looking for? It seemed until Saturday that it was only about two players in order to complete the playing staff, but now it is a far more likely option that the black and white will in the following period look for two players only for the racket. There will be no room for mistakes, it seems, even a few weeks before the start of preparations for the new season.

MIROTIC IS NOT COMING!

The bomb that was supposed to “blow up” European basketball will not explode – two days after breaking up with Barcelona, ​​Nikola Mirotic decided to continue his career outside of Serbia, which means that he will not wear the Partizan jersey next season. The coming days will give us an answer to the question of where one of the best players in European basketball will continue his career, but now another very important question is being asked – how will Partizan continue?



See description

WHAT WILL PARTISAN DO WITHOUT NIKOLA MIROTIC? The search is on – here’s what Željko Obradović needs!

Hide description

Source: MN PRESSNo. picture: 18 1 / 18 Source: MN PRESSNo. picture: 18 2 / 18 Source: MN PRESSNo. image: 18 3 / 18 AD Source: MN PRESSNo. image: 18 4 / 18 Source: Profimedia/Urbanandsport/NurPhotoBr. image: 18 5 / 18 Source: TV Arena sport/screenshotBr. image: 18 6 / 18 AD Source: MN PRESSNo. image: 18 7 / 18 Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 18 8 / 18 Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 18 9 / 18 AD Source: MN PRESSNo. picture: 18 10 / 18 Source: Dusan Milenkovic/ATAIMAGESNo. picture: 18 11 / 18 Source: MN PRESSNo. picture: 18 12 / 18 AD Source: MN PRESSNo. image: 18 13 / 18 Source: ProfimediaBr. picture: 18 14 / 18 Source: MN PRESSNo. picture: 18 15 / 18 AD Source: MN PRESSNo. picture: 18 16 / 18 Source: MN PRESSNo. picture: 18 17 / 18 Source: Dusan Milenkovic/ATAIMAGESBr. image: 18 18 / 18 AD

Apparently, they are black and white projected the team for the next season as if Nikola Mirotic had already signed the contract, after the former Spanish national team player extended his hand to the club leaders. Partizan also wrote about this in the announcement, after which it is clear that an agreement will not be reached and that they will have to turn to new solutions on the market.

WHAT DOES A PARTISAN NEED?

It is clear, black and white wanted to Nikola Mirotic will be one of the leaders of the team in the next season. He would share minutes at the wing center position with Zeko Ledej, the two could even play in tandem when the American moves to the center position, and that would be one of the most offensively productive tandems in the racket. Many Euroleague defenses would have problems keeping Mirotic and Ledej, primarily because of their playing qualities, but also because they seem very compatible!



See description

WHAT WILL PARTISAN DO WITHOUT NIKOLA MIROTIC? The search is on – here’s what Željko Obradović needs!

Hide description

Source: MN PRESSNo. image: 10 1 / 10 Source: MN PRESSNo. image: 10 2 / 10 Source: Twitter/BC PartizanNo. image: 10 3 / 10 AD Source: MN PRESSNo. image: 10 4 / 10 Source: MONDO/Uroš ArsićNo. image: 10 5 / 10 Source: MN PRESSNo. image: 10 6 / 10 AD Source: MONDO/Uroš ArsićNo. image: 10 7 / 10 Source: MN PRESSNo. image: 10 8 / 10 Source: Mondo/Stefan StojanovićNo. image: 10 9 / 10 AD Source: Mondo/Stefan StojanovićNo. image: 10 10 / 10

On the other hand, if they were not on the field at the same time but only replaced each other, they would create a problem for the opponent for the entire 40 minutes. It’s hard to find a team in the EuroLeague with two players of that offensive quality in the wing center position – both are a threat both from distance and from positions closer to the basket, while a huge advantage is that they can create points themselves. Zek Ledej does it with penetrations and characteristic shots from the palm of his hand, without the help of the other hand, which is very difficult for defenders to defend, while Nikola Mirotic was marked as one of the best European wing centers at the beginning of his career when it comes to his technique.

The impressive season he played guarantees Zeko Ledej minutes, so it is clear that a player who should “suffocate” his role will not arrive at the club. Partizan needs to find a reinforcement that will be able to play as a starting four, but also in a pair with an American who has become a favorite of the black and white fans over the past two years.

WHO IS BEING COUNTED ON?

For now, it seems that Partizan needs only three reinforcements to complete the roster for the next season. In the coming weeks, Željko Obradović will have to get a starting playmaker as a replacement for Dante Exum and a starting center as a replacement for Matijas Lesor. However, it seems that there is a bigger “problem” in the racket.

While Nik Kalates is mentioned as a solution, the racket is now missing two players. Currently, Partizan can rely on Zeko Ledej, Alen Smailagić and Balša Koprivica, as Tristan Vukčević was sent on loan to Greece. Three tall players for the whole season are too few, so it is quite expected that two players will soon arrive to fill positions four and five.

One of them, as we already said, will be the starting center, and the other… Probably a more “classic” four, a player exactly of Mirotic’s type, someone who can spread the defense with his shot from distance, but also collect when he goes down closer to the basket. The task will not be easy for Partizan – many Euroleague rosters are already complete, so it will not be a miracle if black and white people look at America first after their business with Nikola “failed”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

