Who is Adesalem Lassoued, the Brussels attacker: “Radicalised and known to the 007s”

Forty-five years old, radicalizedknown to secret services, perhaps a past in Italy. This is the identikit of Adesalem Lassouedthe Tunisian wanted by the authorities of Belgium for the attack on Monday evening in Bruxelles cost the lives of two Swedish citizens.

The suspect, according to what we read on the Belgian newspaper’s website Sudinfo.be who cites anonymous qualified sources, was known to intelligence services federal for his Islamic radicalization. Information that still remains “to be confirmed” officially.

The man, according to Belgian media reports, citing information learned from the security services, is a asylum seeker since 2019 and which would be domiciled in Schaerbeeka neighborhood known for being the place where one of the ISIS attackers who went into action in the capital of Belgium itself in the bloodiest years of Islamic terrorism in Europa.

In fact, he grew up in Schaerbeek Najim Laachraouione of the suicide bombers who blew themselves up on the morning of March 22, 2016Brussels airport. Schaerbeek is only a 16-minute drive from Molenbeekthe neighborhood where he had his refuge Salah Abdeslamone of the attackers of the 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris, and where at least six of the seven Paris attackers had connections. In the neighborhood, late at night, they were taken searches of the Belgian leatherheads hunting Adesalem Lassoued.

As confirmed by Belgian searchthe video claiming responsibility appeared on a Facebook profile “registered” to Slayem Slouma – later obscured by Meta – is reliable. The same profile, as noted on social media, had posted some videos a few years ago showing Lassoued in Piazza della Vittoria in Genova. A story that at the moment Ilfattoquotidiano.it has not yet been able to verify independently.