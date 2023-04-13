Mira Murati (34) is a real star in the field of artificial intelligence.

Izvor: Youtube/The Daily Show

Mira Murati (34) is a real star of the artificial intelligence research laboratory OpenAI. She is one of the leading technological brains in that startup, which is behind ChatGPT.

She was born in Albania, although information can be found on the Internet that she is of Indian origin. She started her career in the world of investment banking. She is a veteran of Tesla, where she was responsible for the development of the Model X, and has been with OpenAI since 2018. While the world is wondering about artificial intelligence and discussing its advantages and disadvantages, Mira and her team are focused on improving OpenAI products. After all, billions of dollars are riding on the success of their technology, which might be the most significant thing in Silicon Valley since the iPhone.

Perfecting AI technology will likely take some time. In the meantime, here are a few things to know about Mira Murata. Her interest in artificial intelligence began back in 2013, when she joined Tesla. At the time, the company was building early versions of Autopilot, its AI driver assistance software, and was working on AI robots for factories. This led Mir to consider other real-world applications. She moved to Leap Motion in 2016, where she hoped to make interacting with the computer “as intuitive as playing ball,” but soon realized that the VR-based technology was nowhere near ready for a mass audience.

As Murati pondered her next move, she came to the conclusion that “massive advances in technology” would have to play a role in solving the world‘s greatest challenges. This led to her joining OpenAI in 2018 and overseeing the rollout of Dall-E and ChatGPT. While Google has largely kept its AI research under wraps in the lab, OpenAI is widely available. Murati believes that keeping the laboratory data secret would only cause even more shock in the public and that the same public should be included in the conversation about the operation of AI.

Privately, not much is known about Mira. She revealed that she likes the song Paranoid Android by the band Raidohead, the book Devin’s Elegy by Rainer Mario Rilke and the movie 2001: A Space Odyssey.

(MONDO/Zadovolna.rs)