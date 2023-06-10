Who is Aleksandra Nikolić | Entertainment

Viewers of Pink Television met Aleksandra Nikolić in the third season of the reality show Zadruga

Aleksandra found herself in the final next to Ana Ćurčić, the ex-unmarried wife of Zvezdan Slavnić, who was predicted by many to win, and won a check for 50,000 euros.

The starlet was first seen by viewers of the reality show in the third season, and since then she has participated every year. During that time, she was in several emotional relationships in front of the cameras, the most famous being the one with last year’s winner Dejan Dragojević in the fifth season, whom she cheated on with Filip Car in the sixth.

As for the biography of the winner, the details were revealed in front of the cameras – in the Cooperative, some participants accused her of engaging in prostitution in Bujanovac.



Source: Instagram/alex_mima

The relationship lasted a year and a half, and it ended after, as Nikolić claimed, he beat her.

“I had a good time with him for a year and a half, but I left him because he beat me up. He did it because he thought I was looking at some guy. He beat me so much that I had a serious injury on my lip. Since I have been watched the violence, I left him immediately. I would never forgive the beatings! That boy continues to threaten me. He tells me that he will release some information about me to the public. I think: ‘Whatever you want, just leave me alone’. No I know if he has explicit recordings of me. We didn’t record each other, only if he was doing it secretly. I’m not afraid of him or anyone,” Aleksandra said at the time.

After returning from Macedonia, she received an invitation to join the Cooperative – she was in relationships with Marko Osmakčić, Tom Panić, Nikola Đorđević, as well as with Marko Janjušević Janjuš and Filip Car, and in Cooperative 5 with Dejan Dragojević.

During her participation in the sixth season, in which she cheated on Dejan with Filip Car, Aleksandra was mentioned in the Special Court, at the trial of Velja Nevolja.

Collaborating witness Srđan Lalić revealed with which famous starlet was Marko Miljković.

Miljković asked Lalić if he ever contradicted him and Veljko Belivuk. Lalić replied that he did, and then gave an example.

“Starlet Aleksandra Nikolić comes to you and you have relations with her. You say, brother, how good the fish is, and I say, brother, it is not“, said witness-collaborator Srđan Lalić.

Aleksandra even wore “Belivuk’s T-shirt” in one of the seasons of the Cooperative.

