Pamela Bardi, the alleged friend of Ana Walš, is under investigation.

Pamela Bardi, who has been missing since Ane Volšpresented as her friend, she is currently under investigation for allegedly getting a person with dementia to sign a contract on a $3 million property.

In a recent interview with local media, the businesswoman said that she could not believe what had happened Brian Walsh done:

“Anna Walsh tried to see the good side of her husband Brian, who was accused of her murder, and tried to help him,” Pamela Bardi, a friend of the missing Serbian woman, told Fox News.

She explained that she met Ana Walš at a business dinner and that they became very close when their companies merged. Pamela Bardi said she was shocked by the details of the hearing Brian Walsh.

“When I saw what he googled, my stomach turned. It’s terrible. I think about her all the time, she didn’t deserve it. And her boys are always in my thoughts, one day they will understand what happened, that someone took their mother.” , said friend Ann Walsh.

When asked why Ana is with Brian despite her problems with the law, a friend of the missing Serbian woman said the following:

“What I do know is that she is a very powerful and successful business woman, and a very positive soul. I guarantee you she was trying to help him, and she was trying to see the good in him. There are partners who struggle with their own demons, whom successful women try to help, but sometimes it doesn’t end well.”said Bardijeva.

The friend says that Ana did not often mention Brian in conversations, but that she constantly talked about her sons.

“They motivated her for everything she did,” added a friend of the missing Serbian woman and said that a large number of families came forward to adopt Anna Walsh’s sons.

Pamela Bardhi, a friend of Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, reacts to the news that Ana’s husband Brian has been charged with her murder. Authorities have released few details about what prompted the upgraded charges. More on the case, tonight on NBC10 Boston’s News at 11.pic.twitter.com/sSNTc1FEGw — NBC10 Boston (@NBC10Boston)January 17, 2023

In one of the posts on Facebook regarding the disappearance of Anna Walsh, Bardi also mentioned her “mentor”, who allegedly died under suspicious circumstances in 2020.

Now TB Daily News is reporting that it is Đudit Benmoša, who allegedly mentored Barda and died in 2020.

According to her Facebook page, Bardi is a businesswoman, real estate agent and motivational speaker. She is also the president of real estate firm The Mosche Group. Daniel, Judith Benmosha’s son, sued Bardi in Norfolk District Court, saying she took advantage of his mother’s dementia and his alcoholism to convince them to list homes in Brooklyn and West Roxbury.

According to the lawsuit, Bardi intentionally became close to Judith as her health deteriorated due to dementia. She reportedly convinced her to sign the papers in July 2020, just four months before she died.

Since Daniel’s signature was also required, the lawsuit alleges that he signed it because Bardi lied to him that he would lose his SSDI benefits if he didn’t. With his signature, he transferred three million in real estate to Bardi. The house is worth $2.5 million, but Bardi had a hard time renovating it because it was in a historic district.

Bardi transferred the Brooklyn property to a company she formed called Lady B, LLC in April 2021, one of at least nine companies she has formed. She is also accused of seizing all of Judith Benmosha’s bank accounts and valuable antiques. On the other hand, as stated in the lawsuit, Daniel received almost nothing.

Although Pamela has repeatedly appeared in the American media and talked about the missing Anna, there seems to be no evidence that the two were friends. They were never friends on Facebook and did not follow each other on Instagram.

