Antonio Panzeri, arrested by the Belgian justice this morning in the context of an investigation into suspected corruption that would also involve Qatar, was a MEP for three terms, from 2004 to 2019. Born in 1955, originally from the Bergamo area, a member of the DS leadership, Panzeri is he was for a long time secretary of the Chamber of Labor of Milan, from 1995 to 2003, and also head of European policies of the CGIL. He was then elected to the Eurochamber on the United in the Olive tree list and was reconfirmed in Strasbourg at the 2009 European elections. In 2014 he was elected MEP for the third time, on the Democratic Party lists, but in 2017 he left the Dems to join Article One. At the Eurochamber he held various positions. He has dealt with work, foreign policy and was also president of the subcommittee on human rights, distinguishing himself in particular for his search for the truth about the killing in Egypt of the Italian researcher Giulio Regeni.

Panzeri’s NGO, Fight Impunity

Today, he is the president of Fight Impunity, a Brussels-based non-profit organization he founded in 2019 to “promote the fight against impunity for serious human rights violations and crimes against humanity”. The board of honorary members of the NGO, which is based in Rue Ducale, not far from the American Embassy, ​​the permanent mission in Brussels of the Russian Federation and the Belgian federal parliament, is made up of extremely important personalities. Among these, according to the NGO’s website, are also Emma Bonino, former minister and European commissioner, and Federica Mogherini, former minister of foreign affairs and high representative of the EU, as well as Dimitris Avramopoulos, former European commissioner for internal affairs, and the former French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve. Denis Mukwege, a Congolese gynecologist who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2018, is an honorary member of Fight Impunity. ?

