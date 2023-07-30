Home » Who is Biden’s “secret granddaughter”, which the US president has publicly acknowledged
Who is Biden's "secret granddaughter", which the US president has publicly acknowledged

NEW YORK. Joe Biden breaks his silence and publicly acknowledges his seventh granddaughter, Navy, the “former secret daughter” of his son Hunter Biden. Navy was conceived during one of Hunter’s toughest times, when he was struggling with a crack addiction.

A recognition that came after weeks of bipartisan controversy and criticism, putting the American president in front of a new challenge caused by the actions of his son Hunter, who for many represents an obstacle for a possible re-nomination in 2024, together with vice president Kamala Harris.

The image of a family man has always been a staple in Biden’s political career, but the Navy case has strained this image, exposing him to criticism of being a “heartless grandfather”. Biden and First Lady Jill released a statement to People magazine, explaining that their son Hunter and Navy’s mother, Lunden, are working to build a relationship that is in the best interests of the girl and that preserves her privacy as much as possible. .

The president emphasized that this is not a political issue, but a family affair, saying he wishes the best for all of his grandchildren, including the Navy. In the past, Biden had stated that she has “six grandchildren” with whom she has a strong bond and with whom she speaks on a daily basis. According to rumors, Biden told Hunter he wants to meet with Navy when the time is right. However, neither the White House nor the girl’s mother have spoken out about these rumors.

Hunter and Lunden Roberts recently ended a years-long legal battle that began with Hunter’s forced recognition of Navy through a DNA test. The legal dispute was fierce and no holds barred, but they finally reached a settlement that seems to have finally settled the matter. Clint Lancaster, a former Donald Trump campaign attorney, represented Roberts during the trial, while Garrett Ziegler, a former Trump White House member, was brought in as an expert witness.

The agreement reached requires Hunter to pay monthly fees and donate his paintings, valued at up to $500,000 each, to the girl. This deal has raised a sigh of relief in the White House ahead of the fierce campaign, even as Hunter’s woes, including overdue tax payments and other legal woes, continue to be a concern for the team. president.

