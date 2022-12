NEW YORK – Thirty-two years old, born in Houston, Texas, the youngest of four children of Sandra and Ray Griner. The simple story of Brittney Griner, free after eleven months in prison in Russia, ends here. The rest is constant torment, challenges, clamorous announcements, ups and downs. This happened to her since she was a child, when her classmates teased her about her flat body like an exclamation mark, that is, the characteristic of her that will allow her to become a basketball star.