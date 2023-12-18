Who is Cardinal Becciu and what crimes was he convicted of in the Vatican’s “trial of the century”?

Giovanni Angelo Becciu, 75, has made history as the first cardinal to be found guilty and sentenced by a Vatican court. After a long career in the Holy See, Becciu was sentenced to five and a half years in prison for his participation in various financial crimes. He has announced that he will appeal the verdict.

Becciu was born on June 2, 1948, in Pattada, a town in Sardinia. He was ordained as a priest in 1972 and later entered the diplomatic service of the Holy See in 1984. Over the years, he served in various papal representations across different countries, culminating in significant diplomatic positions. In 2018, he was ordained as a cardinal by Pope Francis and began serving as the head of the office that oversees canonizations.

However, Becciu’s career took a dramatic turn in 2020 when Pope Francis removed him from his position as head of the Vatican department for canonization. The pope also stripped him of his right to vote in a future conclave, a right that he held as a cardinal under 80 years old.

The central focus of the trial that led to Becciu’s conviction was the purchase of a property in the Chelsea neighborhood of southwest London by the Vatican. The Holy See spent approximately $400 million on the property, resulting in a loss of $150 million after the asset was sold. Vatican prosecutors argued that Becciu was involved in fraudulent activities that led to the financial losses suffered by the Church.

Becciu was found guilty of embezzling funds from the Holy See and was also convicted in connection to the transfer of large sums of money to various individuals and organizations under false pretenses. Despite these charges, he has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

Cecilia Marogna, who was presented as a security advisor and had a close connection to Becciu, was also found guilty and sentenced to prison in connection to the embezzlement of funds.

Becciu’s lawyer has reaffirmed his client’s innocence and stated that the cardinal intends to appeal the verdict.

This historic case has garnered widespread attention and has raised concerns about financial transparency within the Vatican. With reporting from CNN’s Christopher Lamb.

