Referred to as “Putin’s Rasputin” or “Putin’s brain”, for many in recent months the philosopher and ideologue Oleksandr Dugin, whose daughter Daria was killed last night in an explosion that, according to some, had him as objective, was considered by many to be the de facto author of the Russian president’s strategy in Ukraine.

He has never held an official position in the Russian government, and in the past had academic positions and editor-in-chief of Tsargrad TV, a fervent pro-Putin broadcaster, always maintaining the utmost confidentiality about his connection with the Russian president. But it is clear that his language and rhetoric, imbued with far-right sovereignty and occultism, have long been adopted by the Kremlin.

Inspirer of the Eurasian movement

Born in 1962 into the family of an officer of the then Soviet intelligence, Dugin, who began his career as a journalist for the far-right newspaper Den in which in 1991 he published the manifesto “The great war of the continents” in which he presented the vision of a Russia as “an eternal Rome” fighting against the individualistic and materialistic West “eternal Carthage” – is considered the founder of the Eurasian movement with the aim of creating a superpower through the integration of the former Soviet republics into a union Eurasian.

Daughter Dugina (Daria), born in 1992, had a degree in philosophy from Moscow State University. She wrote for Tsargard and Rt, pro-Kremlin newspapers, under the pseudonym of Darya Platonova. You were one of the authors of the forthcoming “book of Z” on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. On 4 July she was placed on the UK sanction list.