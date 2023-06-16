Who is entitled to family pension | Info

The amount of the family pension is not the same for everyone.

Family members, including spouses and common-law partners, children or parents, can inherit the pension of the deceased insured person, but only if they meet certain conditions. The amount of the family pension is not the same for everyone.

The amount of the family pension is determined based on the amount that would have belonged to the deceased at the time of death and a percentage. One family member gets 70 percent, two members 80 percent, three 90 percent, and four or more members get 100 percent. The right to a family pension can be exercised by family members of a deceased insured person who has completed at least five years of insurance service or has met the requirements for an old-age, early old-age or disability pension, or a deceased beneficiary of an old-age, early old-age or disability pension.

If the cause of death is an injury at work or an occupational disease, family members are entitled to a pension regardless of the length of the insurance period of the deceased, according to the Social Insurance Institute. A married or common-law partner can exercise the right to a family pension if the marriage or cohabitation lasted at least three years. Also, if he has a child in common with the deceased insured, that is, the beneficiary, and if he meets the requirements prescribed by law.

The right to a family pension, under the same conditions, can be exercised by a spouse from a divorced marriage and a common-law partner after the end of the cohabitation of the common-law partners, if their right to maintenance has been determined by a court ruling. According to the regulations on the Serbian Armed Forces, the spouse or common-law partner of a professional military person who died during military operations is entitled to a family pension regardless of the prescribed age, provided that he has not remarried.

A widow is entitled to a family pension if she reached the age of 53 by the time of the death of her spouse, i.e. common-law partner, if by the time of the death of the spouse or common-law partner, or within one year from the death of the spouse or common-law partner, she has become completely unable to work. Also, if after the death of a spouse or common-law partner, one or more children are left who are entitled to a family pension from that spouse or common-law partner, and the widow performs parental duties towards those children.

A widow who becomes completely unable to work during the period of entitlement under this basis retains the right to a family pension while this incapacity exists. A widow who, until the death of her spouse or common-law partner, did not reach the age of 53, but reached the age of 45, is entitled to a family pension when she reaches the age of 53.

A widow who reaches the age of 53 during the period of the right to a family pension retains that right permanently, while a widow whose right to a family pension ends before reaching the age of 53, but after reaching the age of 45, can exercise the right again when she reaches the age of 53.

A widower is entitled to a family pension if he reached the age of 58 before the death of his spouse or common-law partner.if by the time of the death of the spouse or common-law partner, or within one year from the date of the death of the spouse or common-law partner, he has become completely unable to work.

Also, if after the death of the spouse or common-law partner there is one or more children who are entitled to a family pension from that spouse or common-law partner, and the widower performs parental duties towards those children. A widower who becomes completely unable to work during the period of entitlement on this basis retains the right to a family pension while this incapacity exists. A widower who reaches the age of 58 during the period of his right to a family pension retains that right permanently.

A child is entitled to a family pension and it belongs to him until he reaches the age of 15and after that the child acquires the right to a family pension and it belongs to him until the end of his education, but no later than the age of 20, if he attends secondary school, or 26 if he attends a higher education institution.

A child incapable of living and working independently acquires the right to a family pension and it belongs to him as long as this incapacity lasts, if it occurred before the age up to which the right to a family pension is ensured for children, or if it occurred after the age up to which the right to a family pension is ensured , and before the death of the insured under the condition that the insured, that is, the beneficiary of the right, supported him until his death.

A child whose schooling was interrupted due to illness is entitled to a family pension during the illness up to the prescribed age, as well as beyond those years, but at most for the amount of time lost from schooling due to illness. A child whose education was interrupted due to military service has the right to a family pension during military service, but no longer than until he reaches the age of 27.

A disabled child, in accordance with the regulations on the classification of developmentally disabled children and a child incapable of independent living and work, if this incapacity occurred after the age up to which the right to a family pension is ensured, and before the death of the insured person, i.e. the beneficiary of the right, provided that he was supported by the insured, that is, the beneficiary of the right until his death, he acquires the right to a family pension even after the termination of employment, that is, of self-employment.

Children without both parents are entitled, in addition to the family pension for one parent, to the family pension for the other parent, as a single pension, the amount of which cannot exceed the maximum amount of pension determined by law. The insured’s parent, i.e. the beneficiary of rights (father and mother, stepfather and stepmother and adoptive father), whom he supported until his death, acquires the right to a family pension, if he reached the age of 65 (male) or 60 years of age ( woman) or became completely unable to work.

