Who is ‘Fat Leonard’, the billionaire accused of the largest naval corruption scandal in the US who was extradited to Venezuela

The extradition to the US on Wednesday of convicted defense contractor Leonard ‘Fat Leonard’ Francis, as part of the prisoner exchange agreed with the Venezuelan government, constitutes the latest twist in a decade-long lustful saga. It is one of the largest bribery cases in U.S. military history that led to the conviction of nearly two dozen Navy officers, defense contractors, and others on various charges of fraud and corruption, and returned to the close-up in September 2022, with Francis’s daring escape to South America when he was under house arrest at his home in San Diego.

Who is ‘Fat Leonard’?

Francis, an enigmatic figure at 6 feet 3 inches tall and 350 pounds, owned and operated his family’s ship services business, Glenn Defense Marine Asia Ltd. or GDMA, based in Singapore, which supplied vessels with food, water, and fuel. The fugitive defense contractor was a key contact for US Navy ships in Asian ports for more than two decades. During that time, he wooed naval officers with Kobe beef, expensive cigarettes, concert tickets, and wild sex parties at luxury hotels from Thailand to the Philippines. In exchange, officials, including an active-duty first admiral convicted of a federal crime, covered up the scheme in which Francis charged surcharges for supplying ships and for bogus services at ports he controlled in Southeast Asia. The officers also passed classified information to Francis and even went as far as unnecessarily redirecting military vessels to ports that were lucrative for his Singapore-based naval services company. In a federal operation, Francis was lured to San Diego under false pretenses and arrested at a hotel in September 2013.

‘Fat Leonard’ pleaded guilty in 2015, admitting that he had offered more than $500,000 in cash bribes to Navy officials, defense contractors, and others. Prosecutors say he defrauded the Navy of at least $35 million. As part of his plea deal, Francis cooperated with the investigation that led to the officers’ convictions, but he still faced up to 25 years in prison. While awaiting sentencing, Francis was hospitalized and treated for kidney cancer and other medical problems. After leaving the hospital, he was allowed to remain under house arrest in a rented house, with a GPS ankle monitor and monitored by security guards.

Escape to Venezuela:

Three weeks before his scheduled sentencing in September 2022, Fat Leonard managed to free himself from his monitor and brazenly escaped, triggering an international manhunt. According to authorities, Francis first arrived in Mexico, then passed through Cuba and finally arrived in Venezuela. There he was arrested more than two weeks after his disappearance, just before boarding a flight at the Simón Bolívar International Airport, on the outskirts of Caracas. Venezuelan officials said he intended to reach Russia. From that moment on, Francis remained detained in Venezuela, where according to authorities, he sought asylum. The United States and Venezuela have an extradition agreement.

In a statement, President Joe Biden referred to Francis’ leading role “in a brazen case of bribery and corruption” and said he was returning to the United States to “face justice for the crimes he committed against the American government and people.” On Wednesday, the United States released Alex Saab, a close ally of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, considered his front man, in exchange for the release of 10 Americans imprisoned in Venezuela and the extradition of Francis. According to White House officials, Saab’s release was an “extremely difficult” but “correct” decision.

Cases harmed by prosecutorial misconduct:

Francis’ escape was not the only setback for the federal prosecutors in charge of the case. The cases were handled by the Justice Department in an effort independent of the military justice system that has come under scrutiny. Earlier this fall, the felony convictions of four former Navy officers were overturned following allegations of prosecutorial misconduct. U.S. District Judge Janis Sammartino agreed to allow the former officers to plead guilty to a misdemeanor and pay a $100 fine each. Last year, Sammartino ruled that the lead federal prosecutor in the case committed “egregious misconduct” by withholding information from defense attorneys, but he said at the time that was not enough to dismiss the case. During a sentencing hearing in federal court in San Diego in early September, Assistant U.S. Attorney Peter Ko, who came in after the trial last year, admitted “serious problems” and asked the judge to vacate the felony convictions of the ex-officers.

