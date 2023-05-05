Home » Who is Giulio Milani, the NoVax who slapped Giuseppe Conte
World

Who is Giulio Milani, the NoVax who slapped Giuseppe Conte

by admin
Who is Giulio Milani, the NoVax who slapped Giuseppe Conte

by blogsicilia.it – ​​1 hour ago

It was Giulio Milani, 52 years old, editor, no vax and also a candidate for the next municipal elections for Massa insorge. Marco Lenzoni mayor, the perpetrator of the attack on Giuseppe Conte in the Tuscan city, the first stop on the tour for the administrations of…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Who is Giulio Milani, the NoVax who slapped Giuseppe Conte appeared 1 hour ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Goca Tržan threatened Maja Nikolić Entertainment

You may also like

Counter-offensive of the Ukrainian army | Info

Eyes to the sky for the penumbral lunar...

Rototom Sunsplash begins its presentation tour through different...

Dune: Part Two. The first official trailer. Video

Sam Smith cancels Tel Aviv concert amid BDS...

Goca Tržan on the breakup of the group...

Electoral blow for Sunak, over a thousand seats...

In the south of France it will be...

A Türkiye without Erdogan is possible: but little...

Erdogan arrests six journalists on World Press Freedom...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy