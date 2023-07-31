Who is Hariz Nurkić, the father of Jusuf Nurkić | Sport

Jusuf Nurkić has no contact with him today, and at one time, due to the unusual situation in which Hariz found himself, he started to train basketball.

Portland basketball player Jusuf Nurkic has been in the center of attention of the regional media for days – after of the wedding he made in Dubrovnik they also started talking about relationships within the family. His father Hariz came forward and revealed that he was not invited to the wedding his son, although he thinks he belonged there, and he soon arrived answer from the other side. Jusuf Nurkić did not want to remain silent, so the argument continued.

Due to the latest events in the family, the public has the opportunity to meet Hariz Nurkić, a 213-centimeter-tall and 200-kilogram police officer from Tuzla. Those who are now hearing about him for the first time will surely be surprised when they realize that he is a newspaper article written about him influenced Jusuf to start a basketball career. It was a long time ago, after a policeman from Živinice, while working in Tuzla, beat 14 people who had problems with the law…

“Bosnian policeman Hariz Nurkić alone beat 14 people in a fight“, was written in the text that reached the basketball agent Enes Trnovčević. He wanted Enes to go to the scene, meet the police officer from Tuzla, see what kind of man he is and ask him one very important question.Excuse me, da li vi imate sina?“, was allegedly the first thing Enes said when he shook Harizu’s hand.

A conversation followed, then an introduction to the rest of the family and the first meeting with Jusuf Nurkić. One of the best basketball players in the region was 14 years old at the time and had no contact with sports. He didn’t practice basketball, he did not know the rules nor did he have a formed shot like other boys of that age. However, Trnovčević felt something…

He took Nurkić to Slovenia and gave him the opportunity to progress by playing for Zlatorog Laško. A short loan to Olimpija followed, then a transfer to Cedevita, where he first passed a trial, then became a senior. Nurkić was briefly on loan in Zadar, and after two years of senior career, the Chicago Bulls chose him in the NBA draft! this fulfilled Enes Trnovčević’s promise – “This kid is going to play in the NBA” said the agent to Jusuf’s parents when they met.

In the meantime, they relations within the Nurkić family deteriorated. As Jusuf announced in his message on social networks, father Hariz abused his mother and him, and the consequences of that violence are terrible. The beatings Jusuf Nurkić’s mother received caused her kidney to fail.