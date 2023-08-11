Who is Harry Styles’ new girlfriend? | Fun

Who is Harry Styles’ new girlfriend? Revealed details about the young actress Taylor Russell!

The singer for whom girls around the world sigh, Harry Styles, has a new love! Harry Styles has embarked on his next relationship, and his new girlfriend is an actress Taylor Russell.

Harry, 29, and Taylor, 28, were photographed after her performance at a theater in London, with the singer hugging the actress and introducing her to his friends.

Canadian actress Taylor Russell she had a difficult childhood, moving as many as 16 times because her father could not find a job. She has been working since she was 13, as she wanted to be financially independent. She started acting at the age of 18.

She played in television films and series, and became famous in the Netflix series “Lost in space” from 2018. The most notable role so far is in the film “Bones and all” with Timothée Chalamet, which premiered last year at the Venice Film Festival. Watch the trailer!

Take a look photos of Harry Styles’ new girlfriend!



Harry Styles has been with a number of famous, beautiful women. Even as a teenager, at the age of 17, he was in a relationship with presenter Caroline Flack, who was 14 years older than him at the time. Then he was with the model Camille Rowe, and then with the actress Olivia Wilde, from whom he separated last November.

