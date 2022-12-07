BERLIN – The relatives have already dissociated. After the news of the bankrupt putsch that was supposed to give Germany a new king, it emerged that another prince of the Thuringian aristocratic family had already made it known for months that he was only a “distant relative” of the noble stock. To the issuer Mdr Prince Henry XIV, a family member of the XIII, had explained in the summer that the head of the self-proclaimed “Patriotic Union” is an “elderly and a little senile” relative of his, in love with “idiotic conspiracy theories”.

