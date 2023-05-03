Who is Jack Markell, Biden’s new man in Rome

Italy had been waiting for the nomination of the new American ambassador for two years. According to rumors he had to be a former high finance or an elderly parliamentarian to end his career at Villa Taverna, the elegant fifteenth-century residence in the Pinciano district. The ambassador was expected to smile, throw parties and read out lists prepared by professional diplomats. That kind of ambassador who has the perception of power but doesn’t actually hold it, a skilled one fundraiser or the relative of some important person.