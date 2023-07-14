Who is Joel Bolomboy, Ukrainian and Russian, the new basketball player of Red Star | Sports

Joel Bolomboy came to Red Star, and this is his story…

Joel Bolomboy (29) is a new basketball player for Crvena zvezda. This was confirmed by the club, so the 203-centimeter-tall basketball player who covers the positions of wing center and center will wear the red and white jersey next season. His life story is interesting as he officially has four citizenships. They are in question Congo, Russia, Ukraine and America. Which one did he play for? For the Russians! And then after the war and everything that happened, he ran away from Russia…

He was born in Texas on January 28, 1994. His father Joseph was born in Congo, his mother Tanya in Russia, and they met and married in Ukraine, and then he was born in Donetsk. “I was born in Ukraine, my parents wanted a better living environment and a better future, so we moved to Texas. I have three younger sisters. Honestly, I don’t remember my birthplace, it’s like I’ve never been there, I don’t remember anything“, said Bolomboj in one of the interviews.

He graduated from high school in Fort Worth, then went to Weber State College in Utah and was selected by the Jazz with the 52nd pick in the 2016 draft. In the same draft, Memphis selected Radet Zagorec. He only stayed there for a year, but they sent him to the Development League, and from there he went to Milwaukee. The same situation happened in Bucks and Joel decided to go “across the ocean” and come to Europe. He signed for CSKA Moscow. It was the best decision for him.

With the Russian team, he won the Euroleague in 2019, defeating Vasa Micić and Efes in the final. He stayed in Moscow until February 2022. Then, due to the state of war, he fled Russia and went to Olympiakos. Then the Russian club threatened him, they demanded that he return, he refused. He even revealed the content of an email he received from the then vice-president of the club, Natalija Furaeva. “Get out of here! I already told you I’m not coming back.” You told me and the team that we could go when the conflict between Russia and Ukraine escalatedBolomboj said then.



When it comes to the national team, he received an invitation from the former Ukrainian coach, the legendary American Mike Fratel to play for Ukraine and he accepted it. He prepared with the team before the 2014 World Cup, but got injured and did not play in official matches. He was on the preliminary roster for the 2017 European Championship, but not on the final roster. The Russians took advantage of all that, gave him citizenship and since 2018 he has worn their jersey. He played in the qualifiers for Mundobasket 2019, but was injured then and missed the championship.

As far as statistics are concerned, Bolomboj spent five seasons in the Euroleague and during that period he averaged 4.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, but his role changed significantly from season to season. Last year in Olympiakos, he averaged 4.1 points and 3.2 rebounds per match. Now he has signed a one-year contract with the Serbian team, and in addition to him, Marko Simonović, Luka Mitrović and Mike Tobi are also in the racket, while Miroslav Raduljica and Ognjen Kuzmic are also under contract, it is expected that there will be a “cleansing in the racket”…

